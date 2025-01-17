Move Over, Moo Deng: Virginia Zoo Launches Live Stream of Poppy, Its New Baby Pygmy Hippo

Moo Deng, the baby pygmy hippo that captured our hearts, ruled the internet for a while. She rose to superstardom from Thailand’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo with her silly antics. At the height of her fame, Moo Deng even inspired a pop song that was translated into four languages. Now it’s time for another pygmy hippo’s turn in the spotlight. Her name is Poppy, and you can watch her via a daily live stream.

On January 13, 2025, the Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia officially announced its “Poppy Cam” featuring the baby hippo and her mother Iris. The stream airs daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, and a highlight reel of the youngster’s day is available for her fans outside of these hours. The feed features an overhead view of Poppy and Iris in a spacious indoor swimming pool, playing, sleeping, and even pooping. (Don’t worry, the filters clean the water). The duo may wander off screen during their free time, so don’t be shocked if you don’t spot them immediately. As the video plays, it also provides random facts about the endangered species, such as what they eat and how they behave. To watch the Poppy Cam, simply visit the zoo’s YouTube channel, or play the video below.

Like Moo Deng, Poppy became a sensation quickly. People reports that the Metro Richmond Zoo announced her birth on December 24, 2024. When the Virginia zoo asked the internet to pick a name for the pygmy hippo, people logged on in droves to cast their votes. There were more than 100,000 votes from 165 countries. Perhaps to avoid another Boaty McBoatface incident, voters were given limited options. Out of Omi, Hammie Mae, Juniper, and, Poppy, Poppy was the winner. Hammie Mae—a reference to Virginia ham—came in at a close second.

Baby pygmy hippos are having a bit of a moment. A calf in Scotland’s Edinburgh Zoo, Haggis, is also gaining media attention.

