Hear Every No.1 Hit of the '90s in This 20-Minute Video
From grunge to boy bands, the music charts of the 1990s had it all.
The 1990s were a great time to be a music lover. Some of the biggest talents in pop, hip hop, grunge, and R&B hit their stride at the tail-end of the millennium. If you’re interested in taking a musical trip down memory lane, you don’t need to drag your collection of CDs and cassette tapes out of storage. The video below features clips from every No.1 song of the decade.
Based on U.S. Billboard Hot 100 data, this compilation from YouTube user boogiehead packs dozens of hit tracks into 20 minutes. Watching the video straight through emphasizes just how varied Top 40 radio was in the 1990s. Iconic musical artists that make an appearance include Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Celine Dion, Britney Spears, Tupac, and Elton John.
Janet Jackson topped the Billboard Hot 100 a total of six times in the ‘90s, but she wasn’t the decade’s biggest chart-topper. That honor belongs to Mariah Carey. She was a regular presence on the charts throughout the ‘90s, claiming the No.1 spot 14 times. “One Sweet Day,” her collaboration with Boyz II Men, spent 16 weeks at the top, making it the longest-running No.1 hit at that point in history. It was ultimately dethroned by Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” in 2019.
The upper end of the Billboard chart show’s a limited view of the evolution of music in the 1990s. Though grunge bands like Nirvana never had a No.1 hit, they proved to be just as influential on the music scene as the pop artists that dominated the decade. You can read more about the most influential grunge artists of the 1990s here.