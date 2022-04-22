There's an Estate Sale for Late 'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek
Few television personalities were as beloved as Alex Trebek. The long-running host of Jeopardy!, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2020 at age 80, leaves behind a legacy—one people can now poke through at his home.
According to Deadline, Trebek’s home in Studio City, California, is the site of an estate sale running through Sunday. Organizers say a number of artworks will be available, including a Lucite horse head sculpture as well as several oil paintings. There’s even a watercolor of Trebek himself by artist James Paul Brown.
There are also plenty of works related to the musk ox, which was Trebek’s favorite animal. The host said he liked them because they were family-oriented and because “I like the way their furry coats wave in the breeze when they are running.”
Admirers will also be able to grab furniture, including sofas, bookcases, and coffee tables. Parking permits are required and it’s cash only.
[h/t Deadline]