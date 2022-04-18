Amazon’s Latest Shopping Hub Offers Eco-Friendly Clothing, Bedding, and Beauty Essentials
There are many ways to celebrate Earth Day, which is happening on Friday, April 22. For many, it's a good time to consider more sustainable brands for everything from clothing to home goods and beauty products. Amazon has recently launched a new page called Amazon Aware to offer shoppers a curated selection of products, all of which were made with the environment in mind.
The page gives shoppers a chance to buy green products ranging from clothing and bedding to skincare and bathroom essentials. There are even special collections on the page that allow you to browse products that meet specific criteria, like items that are made from organic or recycled materials. There are many options for men’s and women’s apparel, including tops, bottoms, jackets, sleepwear, and even denim. For example, these cropped, straight-leg jeans cost less than $50 and are made from Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certified recycled denim, which means they contain at least 50 percent recycled materials.
In addition, you can upgrade your skincare routine with cleansers, body washes, and lotions like this nourishing body cream that has a 10 percent off on-page coupon. The soothing cream is vegan, fragrance-free, and isn't tested on animals. In addition, it’s been dermatologist tested, contains moisturizing shea butter and vitamin E, and is EWG Verified, meaning the products are free from harmful chemicals.
The products offered on the page must meet specific criteria and obtain third-party sustainability certifications through Amazon’s Climate Pledge Friendly program. This program determines if products are making improvements to at least one area of sustainability. Several third-party certifications are used depending on the product, like the Rainforest Alliance, which means products are derived from sustainable farming methods. There are also Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified picks, a label that signals that all the textiles used are entirely organic. In addition to specific certifications used for products, the items must also be carbon neutral. This is calculated by ClimatePartner, an organization that verifies a product’s carbon footprint and develops strategies for them to become neutral such as using carbon offset projects.
Though this page hasn’t been up for long, there are a few reviews by what Amazon calls “Vine Voices,” which has nothing to do with the forgotten social media platform. These are shoppers who’ve been invited into the program by Amazon based on the helpful and trustworthy reviews they've written on previously purchased products. They’re not paid to do this, nor are they expected to write only positive reviews.
Head over to the Amazon Aware page to check out more of these environmentally conscious products.