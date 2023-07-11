You Can Save Big on These 20 Amazon Basics Products During Prime Day 2023
Love Amazon’s budget-friendly house line? Here are the best Prime Day deals on Amazon Basics items that you definitely don’t want to miss.
If you love a good deal, Amazon Prime Day 2023 is the perfect opportunity to indulge. That’s especially true if you’re a fan of the online retailer’s house brand. Known as Amazon Basics, these top-rated essentials are already affordably priced, but during this 48-hour sales event—which runs through Wednesday, July 12—you stand to pocket even greater savings.
Whether you’re shopping for pet goods, office furniture, or just a new set of knives, this versatile line can help you get more bang for your buck. Below are some of the best Amazon Basics discounts that you can scoop up now while Prime Day is still underway.
The Best Prime Day Deals on Amazon Basics Products
1. Amazon Basics Lightweight Microfiber 3-Piece Bed Sheet Set from $14 (Save $6)
2. Amazon Basics Silicone, Non-Stick, Food Safe Baking Mats, Pack of 2 for $11 (Save $7)
3. Amazon Basics Replacement Water Filters for Pitchers, Compatible with Brita, 3-Pack for $10 (Save $2)
4. Amazon Basics 14-Piece Kitchen Knife Block Set for $19 (Save $14)
5. Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Round Dutch Oven from $41 (Save up to $17)
6. Amazon Basics 3-Shelf Adjustable, Heavy Duty Storage Shelving Unit for $26 (Save $10)
7. Amazon Basics 34-Piece Magnetic Tip Screwdriver Set for $19 (Save $8)
8. Amazon Basics Wooden Pants Hangers, 10-Pack for $13 (Save $6)
9. Amazon Basics 6-Piece Nonstick Baking Set for $18 (Save $15)
10. Amazon Basics Rectangular Anti-Fatigue Standing Comfort Mat for $20 (Save $20)
11. Amazon Basics Cloth Drawer Storage Organizer Boxes, Set of 6 for $11 (Save $4)
12. Amazon Basics Tall Open Top Cat Litter Box with High Sides and Scoop for $15 (Save $2)
13. Amazon Basics Laptop Backpack (Fits Up to 17-Inch Laptops) for $31 (Save $5)
14. Amazon Basics 20-Piece Glass Food Storage Containers for $42 (Save $4)
15. Amazon Basics Plush Pet Bed and Dog Crate Pad for $20 (Save $5)
16. Amazon Basics 6-Piece White Dinner Plate Set for $16 (Save $10)
17. Amazon Basics 4-Piece Packing Travel Organizer Cubes Set for $18 (Save $8)
18. Amazon Basics Steel Home Security Safe with Programmable Keypad Lock from $83 (Save up to $59)
19. Amazon Basics Low-Back, Upholstered Mesh, Adjustable Office Desk Chair from $38 (Save $10)
20. Amazon Basics Large Nylon Duffel Bag from $21 (Save up to $11)