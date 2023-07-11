Amazon Prime Day 2023 Has Arrived—and Here Are All the Best Deals on Headphones, Robot Vacuums, and More
These Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals can help you save big on top-rated products from Apple, iRobot, and other leading brands.
Calling all bargain lovers: Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year is finally back. Now during Prime Day 2023, you can grab top-rated gadgets, kitchen appliances, robot vacuums, and more, all while saving hundreds of dollars in the process.
This 48-hour shopping event—which officially kicked off today and runs through Wednesday, July 12—includes massive discounts from popular brands like Apple, Dyson, Ninja, and Coleman, and that’s really just the tip of the iceberg. If you’re not already a Prime member, you still have time to start a 30-day free trial and shop these exclusive Prime Day deals, plus explore all the other extra benefits that come with the membership (like free shipping and Grubhub+).
Below are some of the best Prime Day discounts you can take advantage of now. Whether you’re looking for budget-friendly finds under $30 or you just need a new pair of headphones, you can spend less time searching and sifting through deals and more time getting exactly what you want for less.
The 10 Best Prime Day Deals for 2023
Best Prime Day Deals Under $30
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) for $17 (Save $23)
Echo Pop with Sengled Smart Color Bulb, Aexa Smart Home Starter Kit for $19 (Save $36)
Rubbermaid 16-Piece Food Storage Containers with Lids and Steam Vents for $19 (Save $6)
Mental Floss: The Curious Movie Buff: A Miscellany of Fantastic Films from the Past 50 Years by Jennifer M. Wood and the Team at Mental Floss for $21 (Save $6)
Upgraded, Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker for $22 (Save $8)
Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Pillows, Set of 2 for $23 (Save $13)
Mental Floss: The Curious Compendium of Wonderful Words: A Miscellany of Obscure Terms, Bizarre Phrases & Surprising Etymologies by Erin McCarthy and the Team at Mental Floss for $25 (Save $2)
YETI Rambler 30-Ounce Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with MagSlider Lid for $27 (Save $11)
Introducing Echo Pop with Amazon Smart Plug for $28 (Save $37)
Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Round Dutch Oven, 6-Quart for $30 (Save $19)
Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 44 Strips (22 Count Pack) for $30 (Save $16)
Best Prime Day Deals Under $60
Casper Sleep Essential Pillow for $31 (Save $14)
LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle with 2-Stage Integrated Filter Straw for $32 (Save $8)
Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush for $34 (Save $36)
Flexzilla Garden Hose with SwivelGrip, 5/8-inch by 50 feet for $35 (Save $20
Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Radius Zone, Gen 2.0 for $35 (Save $5)
Roku Streaming Stick 4K Streaming Device for $35 (Save $15)
VacLife Handheld Mini Portable Car Vacuum for $36 (Save $14)
Coleman Sundome Camping Tent from $40 (Save up to $21)
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser for $50 (Save $50)
Avid Power Tire Inflator Air Compressor, 20-Volt Cordless Car Tire Pump for $56 (Save $34)
Best Prime Day Deals Under $100
Kindle (2022 release) for $65 (Save $35)
Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-in-1, 4-Quart Air Fryer Oven for $70 (Save $60)
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $84 (Save $16)
BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner for $86 (Save $37)
Apple AirTags, Pack of 4 for $88 (Save $11)
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (64 GB, 2021 release) for $90 (Save $100)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included for $90 (Save $39)
DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit for $99 (Save $80)
Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Health & Fitness Tracker from $100 (Save up to $50)
Cuisinart TOA-26 Compact Airfryer Toaster Oven for $100 (Save $30)
Best Prime Day Deals Under $200
Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA, PlasmaWave and Odor Reducing Washable AOC Carbon Filter for $117 (Save $133)
GE Tilt-Head 7-Speed, 350-Watt Motor Electric Stand Mixer for $129 with the on-page coupon (Save $171)
iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum for $148 (Save $27)
Cricut EasyPress 3 Smart Heat Press Machine with Built-In Bluetooth for $149 (Save $72)
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum for $150 (Save $70)
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones for $160 (Save $190)
Ninja DG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill for $160 (Save $120)
Official Creality Ender 3 3D Printer for $170 (Save $62)
eufy by Anker, RoboVac G30, Robot Vacuum for $176 (Save $143)
(2023 Upgrade) AIPER Seagull SE Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner for $180 with the on-page coupon (Save $100)
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH True HEPA Air Purifier with Air Quality Monitoring for $193 (Save $37)
Tineco iFLOOR 3 Breeze Complete Wet Dry Vacuum Cordless Floor Cleaner and Mop for $196 (Save $84)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds for $199 (Save $50)
Best Prime Day Deals Under $500
Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $229 (Save $100)
Gravity Blanket Upgraded Cooling Weighted Blanket for Adults from $236 (Save $59)
Apple iPad (9th Generation) for $250 (Save $79)
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 with Stand, Smokeless Fire Pit for $250 (Save $95)
KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $260 (Save $120)
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch for $280 (Save $119)
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Industry Leading Headphones with Auto Noise Canceling Optimizer for $328 (Save $71)
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for $330 (Save $100)
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $350 (Save $120)
iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $399 (Save $151)
Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender for $401 (Save $149)
Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Self-Empty XL, Robot Vacuum with IQ Navigation from $415 (Save $185)
SAMSUNG Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner w/Clean Station, Automatic Emptying for $474 (Save $325)
Best Prime Day Deals Under $1000
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine (BES870XL) for $550 (Save $200)
GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker with Side Tank for $597 (Save $33)
iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $649 (Save $151)
DJI Mini 3 Pro (DJI RC), Lightweight Drone with 4K Video for $693 (Save $216)
roborock Q Revo Robot Vacuum and Mop for $700 (Save $200)
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13-Inch Retina Display for $750 (Save $249)
iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop for $799 (Save $301)
roborock S7 Max Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo for $1000 (Save $300)