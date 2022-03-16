Amazon’s Women’s History Month Hub Page Highlights Small Businesses and Handmade Products
Many Americans associate March with Women’s History Month, but the tradition is still fairly new. This celebration started in Sonoma, California, in 1978 when a special task force put on a “Women’s History Week” to counteract the lack of women's history in the local school curriculum. By 1986, 14 states had extended the celebration to a month-long event, prompting Congress to make it official in 1987. Ever since, March has been observed as a period to recognize and honor the unique contributions and accomplishments of women.
For anyone looking to support women-owned businesses this month, Amazon has a new hub page that makes it easy to find them on the site. Through the page, you can read stories and learn more about the women who run these companies and the products that they’ve developed. On the page, the items cover a range of categories, including food, beauty, kitchen tools, and games.
Many of the brands featured come from the hub’s Launchpad page, highlighting unique products created by small businesses. One of the brands on the page is Bee’s Wrap, which was founded in 2012 in Vermont by Sarah Kaeck, who was looking for a better way to store food. Now, the eco-friendly beeswax food wraps she envisioned as reusable alternatives to plastic wrap are offered in various packs, and with fun designs to choose from. The brand is also B Corp certified (meaning it's a business that uses its platform to do good deeds around the world) and works with projects like 1% of the Planet and The Bee Cause to show support for sustainability practices.
Through the hub, you can also find handmade items by woman artisans. One such creator is Yvonne Leung, who used to work in finance and founded Hereafter in 2012. The brand started with her creating wooden greeting cards at night and on the weekends after work. Now it has become a shop filled with wooden journals, keepsake boxes, and more, complete with intricate designs like this journal featuring a succulent. The brand also participates in sustainable forestry by using wood from the Appalachian and Cascade mountains that's been certified by the Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI).
Learn more about these women-owned businesses on Amazon through the new Women’s History Month hub page today.