You Can Get These Top-Rated Artificial Christmas Trees for Up to 60 Percent off on Amazon
It’s the most wonderful time of the year for investing in a better fake Christmas tree, especially with these National Tree Company deals from Amazon up for grabs.
Knowing when to buy a real Christmas tree can be tricky. While some folks prefer to wait until after Thanksgiving, others hold off until much later into the holiday season, which can add a lot of stress—not to mention a heftier bill—to what is already a hectic time of year.
Fortunately, there’s a hack: You can always just opt for a fake one. It’ll not only spare you from having to navigate big crowds come late November, but there’s also less upkeep involved and you won’t have to worry about how to properly dispose of it after January 1. Plus when it comes to artificial Christmas trees, there are all kinds of options to choose from, so whether you’re looking for a 7.5-foot tall Dunhill Fir dupe or something that more closely resembles the Charlie Brown Christmas tree, there's definitely something out there to match your holiday decor scheme.
Better still? Now for a limited time on Amazon, you can save up to 60 percent on some of the most popular fake Christmas trees from National Tree Company, from “feel real” Nordic spruces to little Kincaid spruces, and more.
While there are many models to choose from, one of the big standouts for this sale is this Dunhill fir with dual-color LED lights. Stretching up to 7.5 feet, this conversation-starting artificial Christmas tree comes with pre-attached, hinged branches that have individually crafted tips, which all helps to make the tree look fuller and more life-like. On sale starting from $266, you could save up to 60 percent and choose from 9- and 10-foot varieties. This 4.3-star rated pick also ships with a durable metal stand and you can alternate between white and multicolor lights; you can even choose from 10 different light functions, so you could set the lights to twinkle, flash, or slowly fade off and on.
In search of something that looks a bit more snow-dusted? You may want to consider this 7.5-foot, fake Carolina pine, which features built-in, artificial pinecones and emits a soft white glow, courtesy of the 750 white lights looping around it. If you use the on-page coupon code, you can get it for $258 right now, which is about $100 less than what it usually goes for based on its overall price history.
But all that said, you don’t have to drop hundreds of dollars in to grab a nice artificial Christmas tree this year. You can shop for plenty that are well under $100 on sale, from this mini, 2-foot-tall Majestic fir ($24) to this ultra-slim, 5-foot-tall Hickory Cedar ($54), and even this 4.5-foot-tall North Valley spruce ($80), which comes with 200 built-in white lights. Beyond fake trees, you can also grab artificial Christmas wreaths for under $40, as well as artificial Christmas garland ($24), hanging baskets ($48), and other festive holiday decorations.
If you’re fed up with watering and maintaining a real Christmas tree and want a more sustainable (and cost-effective) alternative, these National Tree Company selections are well worth the investment and could end up lasting your family for years to come. While you wait for yours to arrive, you can also check out these helpful tips for how to keep your favorite furball’s playful paws from getting a little too curious around your tree.