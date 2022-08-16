The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week
Searching for the best deals on Amazon? You’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re looking to invest in something practical that can help make every day chores easier or feel like splurging on an item that’s usually out of your budget, the most impressive discounts from this online retailer can help you get everything on your wish list and still save big.
Below you’ll find some of the best markdowns on Amazon right now on everything from Apple AirPods Pro wireless earbuds to robot vacuums, air fryers, insect traps, and so much more. We’ll be updating this list throughout the week, so even if you don’t find something you love today, chances are you might tomorrow.
The 5 Best Amazon Deals To Shop This Week
1. Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case; $180
Maybe you lost your last pair, or you’re someone who’s intentionally avoided Apple’s flagship wireless earbuds in the past because of their high cost. No matter which scenario fits your own, this is a good time to invest in a pair of AirPods Pro ’buds because you can get them for nearly $70 off on Amazon. This set comes with a MagSafe charging case and you’ll get about 4.5 hours off a single charge, or up to 24 hours of playback time if you use the case alone to power up your battery. The Bluetooth-enabled Pros come with an H1 chip and deliver active noise cancellation, meaning you’ll be able to tune out the rest of the world as you focus on your latest playlist or podcast. Best of all, they’re resistant to water, so if you’re working out while you rock a ’bud in each ear, you won’t work up a sweat worrying about the damage that might be getting done to your set.
2. iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum; $600
Vacuuming might top your list of least desirable chores, but there’s no arguing that it needs to get done eventually (especially if you have pets, kids, or just lots of carpeted flooring). You can take a load off and put your legs up (literally) knowing this iRobot Roomba j7+ is here to help. It works with Alexa to not only clean your home the way you want, but to avoid objects that might obstruct its mission, like pet waste, socks, and more. Using the app, you can customize where this zippy little ’bot goes on its cleaning journey, programming it to “keep out” of certain zones or conversely, deliver a deeper clean to heavily frequented areas, like maybe your kitchen or living room. Over time, you’ll get personalized recommendations via the app based on your home and habits. But for most, one of the major selling points of this particular model—which is on sale for $200 off on Amazon—is that it automatically empties its bin on its own, so dust and dirt stay clear of you but right where it all really belongs: in a tightly enclosed bag that’s easy to toss out whenever you feel like it.
3. Katchy Indoor Insect Trap; $35
Summer might be winding down, but the mosquitoes in your neighborhood probably haven’t gotten the memo yet. If you’re fed up with mosquitoes—or fruit flies and gnats—buzzing around while you’re just trying to relax and enjoy the last few weeks of your vacation, a device like this one could help. It uses ultraviolet (UV) light to attract the bugs, then sucks them in via a built-in fan where a fate stuck to glue boards awaits. It’s not a pretty end for these pesky little insects, but it will help you enjoy the great outdoors more without constantly slapping away these unwanted creepy-crawlers. By clipping the on-page coupon, you can save an extra $10 on it, too.
4. Fire TV Cube; $70
Streaming sticks feel ubiquitous these days, but they’re not the only gadgets out now that can help you watch all your favorite shows and movies with ease. Case in point: the Fire TV cube, which is on sale for $50 off its usual $120 price. Amazon’s hands-free streaming device uses Alexa to deliver more than a million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Disney+, and other major platforms right to your TV set, plus you can use it to play songs. The Fire TV cube is ideal if you’re looking for a total cinematic experience, as the picture comes through in 4K ultra high-definition (HD) and supports Dolby Vision and immersive Dolby Atmos sound. Even if you just want to check the weather without going outside, this unit can help—call out to Alexa, and the smart voice assistant will do the rest.
5. COSORI Smart Air Fryer for $140
If you’ve ever met an air fryer enthusiast before, chances are they break their kitchen cooking days up into two distinct epochs: B.A.F. (before air fryers) and A.A.F. (after air fryers). If you’re still living out your B.A.F. period, consider making the jump into the A.A.F. era with this deal on the COSORI smart air fryer. Originally $180, this 6.8-quart appliance is available for a $40 discount on Amazon and it packs enough features to make it well worth your while. It’s compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and offers 10 pre-set cooking functions, including air fry, bake, broil, roast, fries, and more. Using the VeSync free app, you can set it to start cooking even when you aren’t at home and you can find recipes and monitor how your meal is shaking out using the same interface. With its pure aluminum basket, the brand claims this model can conduct heat better than most traditional air fryer baskets; this particular air fryer also includes a patented automatic temperature control feature, so if things start sizzling too much, it will make real-time heating adjustments, ensuring an even cook.
