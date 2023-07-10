10 of the Best Early Prime Day Deals You Can Score on Apple Products
When it comes to all things tech, Apple products still reign supreme. Now, thanks to these early Prime Day deals, you can get the brand’s state-of-the-art gadgets for less.
By Nicole Pyles
As brands go, Apple is a household name. Even if you don’t own any of their products yet, chances are you already know all about them, just by reputation. From their innovative true wireless earbuds to their slim yet powerful laptops, Apple’s state-of-the-art gadgets get a lot of buzz, and with good reason.
The only downside? Apple products usually don’t come cheap. But with Amazon Prime Day just a day away, now you can shop some of the brand’s most popular items—including AirPods Pro wireless earbuds and more—and get them for significantly less.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
Amazon Prime Day started in 2015 and has been an annual event ever since—or semi-annual, as the retailer hosted a second Prime Day last October for the first time in its history.
Prime Day discounts are exclusive to Prime members, and include steep price drops on everything from kitchen essentials to tech gadgets and beyond. This year’s event kicks off on Tuesday, July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT and runs through Wednesday, July 12.
If you haven’t already signed up for a Prime membership, now is your chance to get a free 30-day trial and see what all the fuss is about. By doing so, you can take advantage of some incredible deals, including the ones offered by Apple below.
The Best Apple Prime Day Deals To Shop Now
1. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $200 (Save $50)
2. Apple AirPods Max for $450 (Save $99)
3. Apple TV 4K (2nd Generation) for $127 (Save $52)
4. Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) for $89 (Save $40)
5. Apple AirTag, Pack of 4 for $90 (Save $9)
6. Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smart Watch for $429 (Save $100)
7. Apple iPad (10th Generation) for $399 (Save $50)
8. Apple 2022 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip and 13-inch Retina Display for $1099 (Save $200)
9. Apple iMac with 27-Inch Retina 5K Display for $1450 (Save $549)
10. Apple Magic Keyboard for $250 (Save $49)