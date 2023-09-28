The Top Free Tourist Attraction in Each State
Spending money on travel and accommodations is unavoidable when you’re on vacation. Luckily, you can give your wallet a break by choosing activities that cost nothing.
Between flights, meals, and hotel stays, the costs of traveling can add up fast. One way to keep your vacation affordable is to prioritize activities without admission fees. From world-class museums to stunning national parks, here are the top-rated free tourist attractions in all 50 states.
The vacation rental company Casago dug into Tripadvisor ratings for attractions across the U.S. when putting together the map below. No matter what type of trip you’re planning, there’s a range of things to do in this country without spending a cent.
If you’re planning a New England road trip, you can peruse the Yale University Art Gallery in Connecticut before visiting the Boston Public Library in Massachusetts. The South is home to natural wonders like Falls Park on the Reedy in South Carolina and Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee—both of which are open to the public. And while it’s hard to plan a Las Vegas vacation on a tight budget, it costs nothing to catch the fountain show in front of the Bellagio resort.
Choosing activities like free museums over expensive live shows is an easy way to keep costs under control when traveling. If you’re looking to save even more money on the road, it helps to choose the right accommodations, travel methods, and time of year for your trip. Here are more tips for road-tripping without breaking the bank.