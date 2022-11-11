The Best Gifts to Give Under $15
We don’t know who needs to hear this, but you don’t need to break the bank on gifts this holiday season. In fact, some of the most thoughtful presents can be found online for very affordable prices. So save that extra dough in favor of these incredible, wallet-friendly stocking stuffers (or potential Secret Santa offerings). Whether you’re shopping for yourself, a tech-loving friend, your beauty-obsessed sister, or anyone else, the best gifts under $15 are sure to please everyone on your list.
1. Blockprinted Monogram Mug; $12
Despite its inexpensive price tag, this monogram mug from Anthropologie looks much pricier than it actually is, making for the perfect surprise for the coffee lover in your life. The stunning, colorful patterns are just the icing on the cake: It’s dishwasher- and microwave-safe, so it will be ideal for coffee, tea, mug cakes, and virtually anything else your gift recipient could dream of.
Buy it: Anthropologie
2. Amazon Basics 18-Watt One-Port USB-C Wall Charger; $9
Amazon Basics’ popular wall charger boasts nearly 4000 reviews on the site, including more than 3000 five-star ratings. It’s designed to power up Type-C smartphones, laptops, and tablets (including Apple, Samsung, and Google devices), and given how ubiquitous these gadgets are now, it makes for a very practical stocking stuffer, especially if paired with a lightning cable (starting at $8). Techies are also sure to appreciate that this block offers over-current protection to keep connected devices safe.
Buy it: Amazon
3. Glossier Balm Dotcom; $12
Glossier’s signature Balm Dotcom has developed a huge following in recent years for its moisturizing formula, which helps banish chapped lips. The brand recently released its newest seasonal scent, Swiss Miss (yes, like the hot chocolate), which features a sheer brown tint plus notes of cocoa, vanilla, and sugar. Other options include birthday (which tastes like vanilla buttercream cake), rose, lavender, mint, coconut, cherry, mango, berry, cookie butter, and the fragrance-free original.
Buy it: Glossier
4. Amco Rub-a-Way Stainless Steel Odor Absorber Bar; $9
Amco’s Rub-a-Way Stainless Steel Odor Absorber Bar—which has a whopping 18,000-plus reviews on Amazon—removes unpleasant odors from your hands, and many shoppers say it actually works. As such, it’s the perfect gift for home cooks who may be working with onions, fish, garlic, and other aromatic ingredients. Simply rub it between the hands and toss it in the dishwasher to clean.
Buy it: Amazon
5. World’s Smallest Jenga; $9
For a nostalgia-inducing gift that will bring your recipient back to their childhood days, look no further than this World’s Smallest Jenga set, which clocks in at just 2.5 inches tall and includes 39 mini blocks. To successfully remove each one, your giftee should try using something tiny like a toothpick, paperclip, or pencil. The game can either be played solo or with several of their nearest and dearest.
Buy it: Amazon
6. Alaska Bear Sleep Mask; $10
The best gift of all? The gift of sleep, of course. Enter this Alaska Bear sleep mask, which has amassed over 32,000 ratings on Amazon. Available in 24 colors and patterns, the under-$10 shut-eye staple is constructed with silk and cotton for a super-soft, lightweight, and breathable feel—all while blocking light to ensure a restful night’s slumber, sans any interruptions.
Buy it: Amazon
7. What I Love About You by Me Book; $10
Show—and tell—your giftee how much you love them with this thoughtful book, which makes the perfect present for your friend, sister, significant other, or anyone in between. While it is small in size, each page is chock-full of prompts and fill-in-the-blank responses for an extra-personal and special touch that’s sure to make anyone smile.
Buy it: Uncommon Goods
8. Voluspa Limited-Edition Japonica Mini Candle; $12
You can never have too many scented candles, which is why we won’t blame you if you want to keep this Voluspa Limited-Edition Japonica mini candle for yourself. Take your pick of six scents, including French Cade & Lavender, Goji Tarocco Orange, and more. Each candle has a 20-hour burn time, is made with a coconut wax blend, and features a beautiful glass holder (the color varies depending on your chosen scent).
Buy it: Anthropologie
9. Ebmore Fuzzy Socks, Pack of 6; $13
Whoever said receiving socks for Christmas is a bad thing was (very) clearly mistaken. These ultra-cozy fuzzy socks from Ebmore will keep your—or your gift recipient’s—feet warm and toasty all winter long. And, with 5200-plus Amazon ratings (along with 26 color and pattern varieties to choose from), you really can’t go wrong here.
Buy it: Amazon
10. Burt’s Bees 3-Piece Holiday Gift Set; $13
With nearly 7000 five-star reviews on Amazon and counting, this holiday-themed gift set from Burt’s Bees is an excellent choice for the beauty lover or skincare enthusiast in your life. The festive package contains three shea-butter hand creams to provide some much-needed nourishment to dry winter skin. The three fruity scents—lavender and honey, wild rose and berry, and watermelon and mint—are a nice bonus.
Buy it: Amazon