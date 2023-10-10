Mental Floss

Score Huge Savings on Top-Rated Robot Vacuums, Cookware, and More With These October Prime Day Home Deals

No tricks, only treats when it comes to these October Prime Day deals on top-rated cookware, robot vacuums, air purifiers, and more.

By Stacey Marcus

It’s not even Halloween yet, but there are lots of sweet deals with Prime Big Deal Days.
It’s a bit scary how sweet the deals are for Prime members during the Prime Big Deal Days event, which officially kicked off earlier today on Amazon. The sale, which lasts through Wednesday, October 11, is a great way to scoop up bargains from all your favorite kitchen and home brands, from Breville to Shark, Staub, Rubbermaid, and so many more.

Even if you’re not used to shopping for holiday gifts before Halloween, you can get started now and eliminate some of the hassle that comes with waiting until the last minute. Below are some of the most impressive Prime Day home deals on bedding, cookware, and other everyday essentials that’ll definitely feel like a treat once you’re ready to checkout on the site.

The 10 Best Overall Prime Day Kitchen & Home Deals

Best Prime Day home deals: Staub ceramic pumpkin and Coway Airmega air purifier.
1. ThisWorx Car Vacuum from $12 with the on-page coupon (Save up to $18): This portable car vacuum will save you a trip to the car wash and at well under $15, it’s one of the best steals you’ll find during this Prime Day.

2. Staub 0.5-qt Petite Ceramic Pumpkin for $25 (Save $10): This adorable little ceramic pumpkin will make a great centerpiece on your table this fall, and you can save an extra $10 on it during October Prime Day.

3. Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Straw Lid for $35 (Save $15): It’s not quite the Stanley Quencher, but you can't go wrong with a Hydro Flask water bottle. This water bottle can keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours (and even keeps hot drinks warm for up to 12 hours), and it’s even better on sale.

4. Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum for $130 (Save $130): This Alexa-compatible robot vacuum is a great value even when it isn’t 50 percent off, as it works well over carpet and hard floors and can run for up to 120 minutes off a charge. If you’re not ready to invest in one of the pricier iRobot models, this one from Shark is a great alternative.

5. Spacesaver Space Bags Vacuum Storage Bags (Variety 20 Pack) for $36 (Save $14): Short on closet space? These Spacesaver vacuum storage bags can help, and as part of October Prime Day, you can save $14 on a 20-pack.

6. Coway Airmega 400 True HEPA Air Purifier with Smart Technology for $343 (Save $164): This Airmega model is an investment for your home in more ways than one, as it works to reduce 99.999 percent of of 0.01-micron particles in the air. It also adapts to your home’s air quality and works best in rooms up to 1,560 square feet.

7. Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven for $80 (Save $40): You can whip up all kinds of delectable dinner options with this multifunctional air fryer from Instant Pot, which is currently on sale for $40 off the usual retail price.

8. GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker with Side Tank for $298 (Save $221): If you're obsessed with Sonic’s nugget ice, you can get the next best thing (and have the experience right at home) with the GE Profile Opal 1.0, which is built to hold up to 3 pounds at a time.

9. Solo Stove Yukon with Stand Portable Fire Pit for $390 (Save $110): Enjoy a campfire without the smoke clinging to your clothes with this model from Solo Stove—the brand that became famous for offering smokeless fire pits. Get it today and you’ll save well over $100.

10. iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum for $699 (Save $301): A robot vacuum that empties itself out? Sign us up. And considering with this Prime Day deal that you can get it for more than $300 off, there’s even more reason to give this iRobot model a try.

Best Prime Day Deals on Bedding, Pillows, and Mattresses

Prime Day bedding deals: Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Ergo Neck Pillow
Best Prime Day Deals on Cookware and Bakeware

Best Prime Day bakeware deals: Staub Petite Ceramic pumpkin
Best Prime Day Deals on Kitchen Appliances

Best Prime Day kitchen deals: Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Best Prime Day Deals on Air Purifiers, Humidifiers, and Space Heaters

Best Prime Day air purifier deals: Coway Airmega 400 True HEPA Air Purifier
Best Prime Day Deals on Stick Vaccums, Mops, and Robot Vacuums

Best Prime Day robot vacuum deals: iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum
Best Prime Day Deals on Organizational and Food Storage Products

Prime Day deals: YouCopia WrapStand Kitchen Wrap Organizer
Best Prime Day Deals on Outdoor Products and Tools

Best Prime Day outdoor deals: Jackery Explorer 500
