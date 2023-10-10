Score Huge Savings on Top-Rated Robot Vacuums, Cookware, and More With These October Prime Day Home Deals
No tricks, only treats when it comes to these October Prime Day deals on top-rated cookware, robot vacuums, air purifiers, and more.
It’s a bit scary how sweet the deals are for Prime members during the Prime Big Deal Days event, which officially kicked off earlier today on Amazon. The sale, which lasts through Wednesday, October 11, is a great way to scoop up bargains from all your favorite kitchen and home brands, from Breville to Shark, Staub, Rubbermaid, and so many more.
Even if you’re not used to shopping for holiday gifts before Halloween, you can get started now and eliminate some of the hassle that comes with waiting until the last minute. Below are some of the most impressive Prime Day home deals on bedding, cookware, and other everyday essentials that’ll definitely feel like a treat once you’re ready to checkout on the site.
The 10 Best Overall Prime Day Kitchen & Home Deals
1. ThisWorx Car Vacuum from $12 with the on-page coupon (Save up to $18): This portable car vacuum will save you a trip to the car wash and at well under $15, it’s one of the best steals you’ll find during this Prime Day.
2. Staub 0.5-qt Petite Ceramic Pumpkin for $25 (Save $10): This adorable little ceramic pumpkin will make a great centerpiece on your table this fall, and you can save an extra $10 on it during October Prime Day.
3. Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Straw Lid for $35 (Save $15): It’s not quite the Stanley Quencher, but you can't go wrong with a Hydro Flask water bottle. This water bottle can keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours (and even keeps hot drinks warm for up to 12 hours), and it’s even better on sale.
4. Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum for $130 (Save $130): This Alexa-compatible robot vacuum is a great value even when it isn’t 50 percent off, as it works well over carpet and hard floors and can run for up to 120 minutes off a charge. If you’re not ready to invest in one of the pricier iRobot models, this one from Shark is a great alternative.
5. Spacesaver Space Bags Vacuum Storage Bags (Variety 20 Pack) for $36 (Save $14): Short on closet space? These Spacesaver vacuum storage bags can help, and as part of October Prime Day, you can save $14 on a 20-pack.
6. Coway Airmega 400 True HEPA Air Purifier with Smart Technology for $343 (Save $164): This Airmega model is an investment for your home in more ways than one, as it works to reduce 99.999 percent of of 0.01-micron particles in the air. It also adapts to your home’s air quality and works best in rooms up to 1,560 square feet.
7. Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven for $80 (Save $40): You can whip up all kinds of delectable dinner options with this multifunctional air fryer from Instant Pot, which is currently on sale for $40 off the usual retail price.
8. GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker with Side Tank for $298 (Save $221): If you're obsessed with Sonic’s nugget ice, you can get the next best thing (and have the experience right at home) with the GE Profile Opal 1.0, which is built to hold up to 3 pounds at a time.
9. Solo Stove Yukon with Stand Portable Fire Pit for $390 (Save $110): Enjoy a campfire without the smoke clinging to your clothes with this model from Solo Stove—the brand that became famous for offering smokeless fire pits. Get it today and you’ll save well over $100.
10. iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum for $699 (Save $301): A robot vacuum that empties itself out? Sign us up. And considering with this Prime Day deal that you can get it for more than $300 off, there’s even more reason to give this iRobot model a try.
Best Prime Day Deals on Bedding, Pillows, and Mattresses
- Bedsure Microfiber Cooling Queen Sheets from $16 (Save $4)
- Utopia Bedding Cotton Waffle Blanket for $23 (Save $7)
- Linenspa Comforter Duvet Insert from $25 (Save up to $28)
- Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad for $25 (Save $5)
- Coleman QuickBed Elite Extra-High Airbed with Built-In Pump from $28 (Save up to $11)
- Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Set of 2 for $32 with the on-page coupon (Save $19)
- Serta Down Illusion Hypoallergenic Bed Pillows, Pack of 2 for $36 (Save $9)
- Casper Sleep, Standard Essential Cooling Foam Pillow from $60 (Save up to $5)
- LINENSPA 8-Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress from $118 (Save up to $20)
- Casper Sleep Element Mattress from $335 (Save up to $99)
Best Prime Day Deals on Cookware and Bakeware
- Nordic Ware Natural Jelly Roll Pan for $20 (Save $4)
- Staub 0.5-qt Petite Ceramic Pumpkin for $25 (Save $10)
- Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Butter Dish for $28 (Save $7)
- Caraway Non-Stick Ceramic Loaf Pan for $36 (Save $4)
- HENCKELS Classic Razor-Sharp 8-inch Chef Knife for $44 (Save $27)
- Lodge 6.5 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid for $50 (Save $7)
- T-fal Signature Nonstick Cookware 12-Piece Set for $63 (Save $26)
- Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware Set, 10-Piece Set for $75 (Save $25)
- Farberware Classic Traditions Stainless Steel Cookware, 14-Piece Set for $85 (Save $15)
- All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick 5-Piece Fry Pan Set for $104 (Save $46)
- HexClad 12-Inch Hybrid Nonstick Wok for $112 (Save $28)
- Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans, 12-Piece Set for $112 (Save $48)
Best Prime Day Deals on Kitchen Appliances
- DASH Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker for $23 (Save $7)
- Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker for $23 (Save $7)
- Magic Bullet Blender, 11-Piece Set for $36 (Save $4)
- Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker; $50 (Save $50)
- Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for $70 (Save $30)
- Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven for $80 (Save $40)
- SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle for $100 (Save $60)
- COSORI Air Fryer Toaster Oven, 12-in-1, 26-QT Convection Oven for $130 (Save $60)
- Zojirushi NS-TSC10 5-1/2-Cup Micom Rice Cooker and Warmer for $153 (Save $79)
- Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL 2-Basket Air Fryer for $200 (Save $30)
- GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker with Side Tank for $298 (Save $221)
- Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender for $350 (Save $200)
- KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield (KSM150PS, Lavender Cream) for $380 (Save $70)
- Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine (BES870XL); $560 (Save $190)
Best Prime Day Deals on Air Purifiers, Humidifiers, and Space Heaters
- ASAKUKI 500ml Premium Essential Oil Diffuser with Remote Control for $20 (Save $5)
- Amazon Basics 1500W Ceramic Personal Heater with Adjustable Thermostat for $21 (Save $12)
- Vicks Warm Mist Humidifier for $30 (Save $10)
- Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Space Heater (CT16450) for $36 (Save $13)
- AROEVE Air Purifier for $37 with the on-page coupon (Save $13)
- Dreo Solaris 317 Space Heater for $59 (Save $11)
- Pure Enrichment PureZone Halo Medium Room Air Purifier for $64 (Save $36)
- GermGuardian Air Purifier (AC4825E) for $85 (Save $15)
- PELONIS Oil Filled Radiator Heater for $85 (Save $15)
- BLUEAIR Air Purifier 411a Max for $106 (Save $34)
- LEVOIT Air Purifier Vital 100S for $110 (Save $30)
- Coway Airmega 200M True HEPA and Activated-Carbon Air Purifier for $140 (Save $57)
- Midea 1,500 Sq. Ft. Energy Star Certified Dehumidifier for $150 (Save $29)
- Coway Airmega 400 True HEPA Air Purifier with Smart Technology for $343 (Save $164)
- Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 Air Purifier and Fan for $475 (Save $275)
Best Prime Day Deals on Stick Vaccums, Mops, and Robot Vacuums
- ThisWorx Car Vacuum from $12 with the on-page coupon (Save up to $18)
- Voweek Electric Spin Scrubber for $40 with the on-page coupon (Save $10)
- Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop for $70 (Save $20)
- Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $88 (Save $92)
- Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner for $89 (Save $34)
- Bissell SpotClean ProHeat Portable Spot and Stain Carpet Cleaner for $103 (Save $30)
- Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum for $130 (Save $130)
- eufy by Anker, G40 Hybrid, 2,500 Pa Suction Power, 2-in-1 Mop and Vacuum for $180 (Save $120)
- Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum with XL Dust Cup for $200 (Save $60)
- iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $200 (Save $200)
- Tineco iFLOOR 3 Breeze Complete Wet Dry Cordless Floor Cleaner and Mop for $210 with the on-page coupon (Save $70)
- roborock Q5 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $349 (Save $351)
- ECOVACS Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner for $349 (Save $50)
- Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $380 (Save $220)
- iRobot Braava Jet m6 6113 Ultimate Robot Mop for $400 (Save $100)
- Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $449 (Save $79)
- iRobot Roomba j6+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $526 (Save $274)
- iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum for $699 (Save $301)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo for $1000 (Save $550)
Best Prime Day Deals on Organizational and Food Storage Products
- Whitmor Pop & Fold Laundry Sorter for $8 (Save $2)
- HOMQUEN Soda Can Organizers, Pack of 2 for $9 (Save $4)
- Claire's Caboodles Makeup Tote Hard-Sided Case for $9 with the on-page coupon (Save $13)
- SimpleHouseware Kitchen Pot Lid Organizer for $13 (Save $3)
- Evelots 4-Pack Honeycomb Organizers for $13 (Save $2)
- YouCopia WrapStand Kitchen Wrap Organizer for $14 (Save $3)
- Axtee Lazy Susan Turntable Organizer for $12 (Save $5)
- Rubbermaid 16-Piece Food Storage Containers with Lids and Steam Vents for $18 (Save $9)
- HOOJO Refrigerator Organizer Bins, Pack of 8 for $18 (Save $4)
- Fab totes 6-Pack Clothes Storage Bins for $21 (Save $8)
- Pyrex Simply Store 6-Piece Glass Food Storage Container Set with Lids for $23 (Save $4)
- Spacesaver Space Bags Vacuum Storage Bags (Variety 20 Pack) for $36 (Save $14)
- Stasher Reusable Silicone Storage Bags, Pack of 4 for $38 (Save $17)
- SONGMICS 43 Inches Folding Storage Ottoman Bench for $50 (Save $13)
Best Prime Day Deals on Outdoor Products and Tools
- Anker Rechargeable Bolder LC40 Flashlight for $19 (Save $11)
- LifeStraw Peak Series Solo Personal Water Filter for $20 (Save $10)
- Flux Phenom Easy Install Magnetic Screen Door for $20 (Save $5)
- UYAYOHU Power Bank Solar Portable Charger for $30 (Save $20)
- AstroAI Portable Tire Inflator for $22 (Save $8)
- Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Straw Lid for $35 (Save $15)
- yosager 5 ft Pose-N-Stay Life Size Skeleton with Glowing Eyes for $51 (Save $ )
- Coleman Fold N Go 1-Burner Propane Grill for $80 (Save $20)
- NOCO Boost Plus GB40 1000A UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter for $80 (Save $20)
- Snow Joe SJ618E Electric Walk-Behind Single-Stage Snow Blower for $99 (Save $70)
- GreenWorks 29472 G-MAX 40V Li-Ion for $100 (Save $60)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver, Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger for $139 (Save $20)
- AIPER Seagull SE Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner for $180 (Save $120)
- PetSafe Wireless Pet Fence for $225 (Save $65)
- ooni Fyra 12 Wood-Fired Outdoor Pizza Oven for $310 (Save $39)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 for $359 with the on-page coupon (Save $140)
- Solo Stove Yukon with Stand Portable Fire Pit for $390 (Save $110)