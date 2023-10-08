These October Prime Day Deals on Amazon Basics Products Are Great if You Want to Save on Essentials
The leaves are falling—and so are the prices on these popular products from Amazon’s bargain brand.
‘Tis the season to jumpstart your holiday shopping early, and during Amazon’s upcoming Prime Big Deal Days event, you won’t have to search hard to find good discounts on everything from home essentials to the season’s most coveted gifts.
The event officially begins at 3 a.m. EST on Tuesday, October 10, and runs for 48 hours, wrapping up after Wednesday, October 11. But as Prime members know, the retailer tends to drop prices on their own products early, in the lead-up to the sale. While there are already solid deals on Amazon devices that are worth checking out, you don’t want to forget about the retailer’s signature affordable brand, Amazon Basics.
Whether you’re shopping for batteries or just curious to see what you can save on, Amazon Basics is always good for a bargain. You can stock up on cookware, pet goods, office furniture, and plenty of other common household items you’ll need to cook up great holiday memories.
If you have an appetite for great Prime Day discounts, check out what’s already on the menu for early savings with these 16 great Amazon Basics deals down below:
The Best Prime Day Deals on Amazon Basics Products
1. Amazon Basics 20-Pack AA Alkaline Batteries for $4 (Save $4)
2. Amazon Basics Gel Enhanced Memory Foam Seat Cushion for $29 (Save $6)
3. Amazon Basics Wireless Full Size Computer Keyboard and Mouse Combo for $35 (Save $8)
4. Amazon Basics Cactus Cat Scratching Post with Dangling Ball for $22 (Save $4)
5. Amazon Basics 17.3-Inch Laptop Case Bag for $19 (Save $7)
6. Amazon Basics PU Composite Basketball from $11 (Save up to $11)
7. Amazon Basics USB Plug-n-Play Computer Speakers, Set of 2 for $17 (Save $2)
8. Amazon Basics Tritan Water Bottle with Action Lid, 24-Ounces, 2-Pack for $13 (Save $2)
9. Amazon Basics Cooling Elevated Dog Bed with Metal Frame for $25 (Save $5)
10. Amazon Basics 18-Piece Kitchen Dinnerware Set for $47 (Save $10)
11. Amazon Basics Outdoor Portable Tabletop Gas Griddle with 18-Inch Enamel Coated Top for $75 (Save $10)
12. Amazon Basics Smart Plug Power Strip, Surge Protector for $22 (Save $5)
13. Amazon Basics 20-Piece Glass Food Storage Containers for $37 (Save $8)
14. Amazon Basics Low-Back, Upholstered Mesh, Adjustable, Swivel Office Desk Chair from $53 (Save $9)
15. Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Round Dutch Oven, 7.3-Quart for $60 (Save $15)
This article has been updated from its original version to reflect new deals and pricing.