The Best Early October Prime Day Deals on Fire Sticks, Kindles, and Other Amazon Devices
You can get Amazon devices starting at just $13 with these early Prime Day discounts.
By Kiara Taylor
You might have missed it, but now you haven’t. Starting this Tuesday, October 10 at 3 a.m. EST, Prime shoppers can take advantage of massive savings on Amazon devices when October Prime Day officially kicks off.
This is technically the second Prime Day for 2023, and just like the first one, you can find some of the very best discounts on hundreds of different tech items, with reductions up to 60 percent or more on certain items. The event runs for 48 hours and Prime members in Australia, Canada, China, the U.S., and the UK are all eligible.
This is a perfect opportunity to save money if you’re needing an upgrade for something you currently have, or if there are any gadgets you’ve had on your radar but you weren’t quite ready to put down the cash on. Without further ado, here are the best Prime Day deals you can already shop on Amazon’s own tech products:
The Best Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices
Best Under $25
- Amazon Smart Plug for $13 (Save $12)
- Echo Glow for $17 (Save $13)
- Echo Pop for $18 (Save $22)
- Fire TV Stick Lite for $18 (Save $12)
- Echo Dot (5th Generation) for $23 (Save $27)
- Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Kasa Smart Plug Mini for $24 (Save $49)
- Echo Dot (5th Generation) with Kasa Smart Plug for $24 (Save $49)
Best Under $50
- Alexa Voice Remote Pro for $30 (Save $15)
- Echo Buds for $35 (Save $15)
- Echo Auto (2nd Generation) for $35 (Save $20)
- Ring Video Doorbell Wired for $35 (Save $30)
- Echo Show 5 (3rd Generation) for $40 (Save $50)
- Echo Dot (5th Generation) with Clock for $45 (Save $15)
- Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini for $45 (Save $80)
Best Under $100
- Amazon Fire 7 for Kids for $55 (Save $55)
- Amazon Smart Thermostat for $56 (Save $14)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $60 (Save $40)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation) for $60 (Save $70)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation) with Blink Mini for $65 (Save $100)
- Echo Buds (2nd Generation) with ANC for $65 (Save $55)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $70 (Save $50)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids for $75 (Save $75)
- Kindle Kids (2022 Release) for $80 (Save $40)
Best Under $200
- Fire TV Cube for $110 (Save $30)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids for $120 (Save $80)
- Blink Outdoor (4th Gen) for $135 (Save $135)
- Kindle Paperwhite Kids Essential Bundle for $143 (Save $60)
- Echo Studio for $155 (Save $45)
- Echo Studio + Philips Hue Bulb for $157 (Save $183)
- Echo Show 10 (2nd Generation) for $160 (Save $90)
- Echo Show 10 (2nd Generation) with Blink Mini for $180 (Save $105)
- Echo Show 15 for $185 (Save $95)
- Amazon Fire Max 11 for $200 (Save $80)
Best Under $500
- Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Alexa Remote for $220 (Save $80)
- Kindle Scribe for $265 (Save $75)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 with Ring Floodlight Cam Wired for $270 (Save $130)
- Eero Pro 6E Mesh Wi-Fi System for $400 (Save $150)
- Fire TV Omni QLED 4k Smart TV for $440 (Save $160)