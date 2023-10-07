Mental Floss

The Best Early October Prime Day Deals on Fire Sticks, Kindles, and Other Amazon Devices

You can get Amazon devices starting at just $13 with these early Prime Day discounts.

By Kiara Taylor

Get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping with these delightful tech gadgets.
Get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping with these delightful tech gadgets. / Amazon; Justin Dodd, Mental Floss (background)
You might have missed it, but now you haven’t. Starting this Tuesday, October 10 at 3 a.m. EST, Prime shoppers can take advantage of massive savings on Amazon devices when October Prime Day officially kicks off. 

This is technically the second Prime Day for 2023, and just like the first one, you can find some of the very best discounts on hundreds of different tech items, with reductions up to 60 percent or more on certain items. The event runs for 48 hours and Prime members in Australia, Canada, China, the U.S., and the UK are all eligible. 

This is a perfect opportunity to save money if you’re needing an upgrade for something you currently have, or if there are any gadgets you’ve had on your radar but you weren’t quite ready to put down the cash on. Without further ado, here are the best Prime Day deals you can already shop on Amazon’s own tech products:

The Best Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices

Best Under $25

Best Under $50 

Best Under $100

Best Under $200

Best Under $500

