The Best Prime Day Deals on Echo Pop Smart Speakers, Fire Tablets, and Other Amazon Devices
You can save up to 55 percent right now on select Amazon devices, including Kindles, Luna wireless controllers, Ring video doorbells, and other top-rated finds.
By Nicole Pyles
Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is well underway, and now through Wednesday, July 12, Prime members can take advantage of one of the biggest online shopping events of the year and save big on all kinds of must-have items.
Unsurprisingly, some of the best bargains can be found on Amazon devices—in fact, you can save up to 55 percent on them. Whether you’re replacing an outdated Kindle or upgrading your entertainment system, you’ll find something for yourself and everyone else in your life.
Without further ado, we run down some of the best Prime Day deals on Amazon devices below:
Best Under $25
Amazon Smart Plug for $13 (Save $12)
Fire TV Stick Lite for $15 (Save $15)
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) for $17 (Save $23)
Echo Glow - Multicolor Smart Lamp for Kids for $17 (Save $13)
Echo Pop Smart Speaker with Alexa for $18 (Save $22)
Echo Pop with Sengled Smart Color Bulb for $19 (Save $36)
Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) for $23 (Save $27)
Fire TV Stick 4k Max Streaming Device for $25 (Save $30)
Under $50
Echo Pop with Amazon TV Smart Plug for $28 (Save $37)
Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) Kids for $28 (Save $32)
Alexa Voice Remote Pro for $28 (Save $7)
Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera for $30 (Save $30)
All-new Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) for $30 (Save $30)
All-New Limited Edition, Star Wars Stand for Amazon Echo Dot (4th & 5th Generation) for $30 (Save $10)
All-new Echo Buds (2023 Release) for $35 (Save $15)
Echo Auto (2nd Gen, 2022 release) for $35 (Save $20)
Fire TV Stick 4K with Star Wars The Mandalorian Remote Cover for $38 (Save $32)
Luna Wireless Controller for $40 (Save $30)
Amazon Fire 7 Tablet, 7-Inch Display (2022 release) for $40 (Save $20)
All-new Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023 release) for $45 (Save $45)
Amazon eero mesh WiFi router for $45 (Save $25)
Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor for $47 (Save $23)
Blink Video Doorbell and Mini Camera for $47 (Save $47)
Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023 release) Kids for $50 (Save $50)
Under $100
Echo (4th Gen) for $55 (Save $45)
Ring Video Doorbell for $55 (Save $45)
Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet, 7-Inch Display (2022 release) for $55 (Save $55)
Amazon Smart Thermostat for $56 (Save $24)
Fire TV Gaming Bundle including Fire TV stick and Luna controller for $57 (Save $53)
Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $60 (Save $70)
Kindle (2022 release) for $65 (Save $35)
INSIGNIA 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV for $65 (Save $55)
Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) with Blink Mini for $72 (Save $93)
Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1-Inch (2021 release) for $75 (Save $75)
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet, 8-Inch HD display (2022 release) for $75 (Save $80)
Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation (2021 release, 2nd Generation) for $85 (Save $55)
Ring Solar Pathlight Outdoor Motion-Sensor Security Light, Starter Kit: 2-pack for $90 (Save $30)
Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi router for $90 (Save $50)
Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) for $90 (Save $50)
Under $200
Kindle Paperwhite Kids from $105 (Save up to $65)
Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen), 3-Camera System for $105 (Save $145)
Fire TV Cube for $110 (Save $30)
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet, 10.1-Inch Display for $120 (Save $80)
Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus with Motion-Activated 1080p HD Video (2021 Release) for $120 (Save $80)
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB) for $125 (Save $65)
Amazon Fire TV 32-Inch 2-Series 720p HD smart TV for $130 (Save $70)
All-new Ring Battery Doorbell Plus (2023 release) for $130 (Save $50)
Ring Spotlight Cam Plus for $150 (Save $80)
eero Pro mesh WiFi router, Pack of 3 for $150 (Save $300)
Under $500
Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle including Kindle Oasis (Graphite, Ad-Supported), Amazon Fabric Cover, and Power Adapter for $205 (Save $135)
Blink Video Doorbell, Floodlight Mount, and Solar Panel Charging Mount with Outdoor and Indoor cameras for $250 (Save $300)
Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV for $290 (Save $160)
Amazon eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $300 (Save $100)
Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle including Kindle Scribe (64 GB), Premium Pen, Leather Folio Cover with Magnetic Attach for $366 (Save $154)