The Top 10 State Parks in the U.S.
Although a California state park ranks No.1, Oregon has the most destinations on the list.
A relaxing day at the park is essential every once in a while. Being surrounded by greenery goes a long way—especially for anyone living in a crowded city. That being said, not all parks are created equal. Travel experts at Niagara Falls Tours & Tickets have revealed which U.S. state parks are worth the trip, according to tourists.
After compiling a list of all the state parks in the country, researchers analyzed Tripadvisor data to determine the average online rating of each site. They considered the total number of reviews and the amount of reviews per star rating. Only parks with more than 50 reviews were part of the data set, and those with the highest averages made it to the list.
With a Tripadvisor rating of 4.884 out of 5, Northern California’s Humboldt Redwoods State Park came out as the nation’s favorite. The park offers opportunities for numerous outdoor activities, including kayaking and horseback riding. Even if guests don’t have time for a day-long adventure, a quick hike through some of the tallest trees on Earth is enough to justify the visit.
Kachemak Bay State Park in Homer, Alaska, is right behind Humboldt Redwoods. It boasts 400,000 acres of mountains, glaciers, forests, and ocean, making it the perfect place for a nature getaway. Kayaking, boating, and fishing are some popular activities visitors can look forward to. The park is also famous for its marine life, with sea otters, seals, porpoises, and whales calling the area home. The park’s average rating of 4.882 makes it a worthwhile destination for anyone traveling to the northernmost state.
If you’re in the mood for a beach excursion, consider Shore Acres State Park in Oregon’s Coos Bay. The spot is best-known for its breathtaking ocean views and whale watching. There’s also a Japanese-inspired garden and rose gardens for plant lovers. With activities like this, it’s no wonder the state park has a rating of 4.862.
Here's the complete list of the top-rated state parks in the U.S.
Rank
State
Park
City/Region
Average Rating (out of 5)
Percentage of reviews that are 5 stars
1
California
Humboldt Redwoods State Park
Weott
4.884
90.3 percent
2
Alaska
Kachemak Bay State Park
Homer
4.882
89.7 percent
3
Oregon
Shore Acres State Park
Coos Bay
4.862
87.6 percent
4
Oregon
Smith Rock State Park
Redmond
4.855
87 percent
5
Virginia
Grayson Highlands State Park
Mouth of Wilson
4.853
88.2 percent
6
Hawaii
Waimea Canyon State Park
Waimea
4.844
86.6 percent
7
California
Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park
Crescent City
4.839
86.2 percent
8
Arkansas
Moro Bay State Park
Jersey
4.838
87.7 percent
9 (tie)
Oregon
Samuel H. Boardman State Scenic Corridor
Brookings
4.833
84.1 percent
9 (tie)
Michigan
Ludington State Park
Ludington
4.833
86.2 percent
10
West Virginia
Beartown State Park
Marlinton
4.832
85.7 percent
