The Top 10 State Parks in the U.S.

Although a California state park ranks No.1, Oregon has the most destinations on the list.

By CaLea Johnson |
A breathtaking view of Wosnesenski Lake in Alaska’s Kachemak Bay State Park. / Scott Dickerson / Design Pics/GettyImages

A relaxing day at the park is essential every once in a while. Being surrounded by greenery goes a long way—especially for anyone living in a crowded city. That being said, not all parks are created equal. Travel experts at Niagara Falls Tours & Tickets have revealed which U.S. state parks are worth the trip, according to tourists.

After compiling a list of all the state parks in the country, researchers analyzed Tripadvisor data to determine the average online rating of each site. They considered the total number of reviews and the amount of reviews per star rating. Only parks with more than 50 reviews were part of the data set, and those with the highest averages made it to the list.

With a Tripadvisor rating of 4.884 out of 5, Northern California’s Humboldt Redwoods State Park came out as the nation’s favorite. The park offers opportunities for numerous outdoor activities, including kayaking and horseback riding. Even if guests don’t have time for a day-long adventure, a quick hike through some of the tallest trees on Earth is enough to justify the visit.

Kachemak Bay State Park in Homer, Alaska, is right behind Humboldt Redwoods. It boasts 400,000 acres of mountains, glaciers, forests, and ocean, making it the perfect place for a nature getaway. Kayaking, boating, and fishing are some popular activities visitors can look forward to. The park is also famous for its marine life, with sea otters, seals, porpoises, and whales calling the area home. The park’s average rating of 4.882 makes it a worthwhile destination for anyone traveling to the northernmost state.

If you’re in the mood for a beach excursion, consider Shore Acres State Park in Oregon’s Coos Bay. The spot is best-known for its breathtaking ocean views and whale watching. There’s also a Japanese-inspired garden and rose gardens for plant lovers. With activities like this, it’s no wonder the state park has a rating of 4.862. 

Here’s the complete list of the top-rated state parks in the U.S. If you’re also interested in exploring America’s national parks, check out the most popular properties in the system.

Rank

State

Park

City/Region

Average Rating (out of 5)

Percentage of reviews that are 5 stars

1

California

Humboldt Redwoods State Park

Weott

4.884

90.3 percent

2

Alaska

Kachemak Bay State Park

Homer

4.882

89.7 percent

3

Oregon

Shore Acres State Park

Coos Bay

4.862

87.6 percent

4

Oregon

Smith Rock State Park

Redmond

4.855

87 percent

5

Virginia

Grayson Highlands State Park

Mouth of Wilson

4.853

88.2 percent

6

Hawaii

Waimea Canyon State Park

Waimea

4.844

86.6 percent

7

California

Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park

Crescent City

4.839

86.2 percent

8

Arkansas

Moro Bay State Park

Jersey

4.838

87.7 percent

9 (tie)

Oregon

Samuel H. Boardman State Scenic Corridor

Brookings

4.833

84.1 percent

9 (tie)

Michigan

Ludington State Park

Ludington

4.833

86.2 percent

10

West Virginia

Beartown State Park

Marlinton

4.832

85.7 percent

