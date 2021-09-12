The Top 10 State Parks in the U.S.

A relaxing day at the park is essential every once in a while. Being surrounded by greenery goes a long way—especially for anyone living in a crowded city. That being said, not all parks are created equal. Travel experts at Niagara Falls Tours & Tickets have revealed which U.S. state parks are worth the trip, according to tourists.

After compiling a list of all the state parks in the country, researchers analyzed Tripadvisor data to determine the average online rating of each site. They considered the total number of reviews and the amount of reviews per star rating. Only parks with more than 50 reviews were part of the data set, and those with the highest averages made it to the list.

With a Tripadvisor rating of 4.884 out of 5, Northern California’s Humboldt Redwoods State Park came out as the nation’s favorite. The park offers opportunities for numerous outdoor activities, including kayaking and horseback riding. Even if guests don’t have time for a day-long adventure, a quick hike through some of the tallest trees on Earth is enough to justify the visit.

Kachemak Bay State Park in Homer, Alaska, is right behind Humboldt Redwoods. It boasts 400,000 acres of mountains, glaciers, forests, and ocean, making it the perfect place for a nature getaway. Kayaking, boating, and fishing are some popular activities visitors can look forward to. The park is also famous for its marine life, with sea otters, seals, porpoises, and whales calling the area home. The park’s average rating of 4.882 makes it a worthwhile destination for anyone traveling to the northernmost state.

If you’re in the mood for a beach excursion, consider Shore Acres State Park in Oregon’s Coos Bay. The spot is best-known for its breathtaking ocean views and whale watching. There’s also a Japanese-inspired garden and rose gardens for plant lovers. With activities like this, it’s no wonder the state park has a rating of 4.862.

Here’s the complete list of the top-rated state parks in the U.S. If you’re also interested in exploring America’s national parks, check out the most popular properties in the system.

Rank State Park City/Region Average Rating (out of 5) Percentage of reviews that are 5 stars 1 California Humboldt Redwoods State Park



Weott 4.884 90.3 percent 2 Alaska Kachemak Bay State Park



Homer 4.882 89.7 percent 3 Oregon Shore Acres State Park



Coos Bay 4.862 87.6 percent



4 Oregon Smith Rock State Park



Redmond 4.855 87 percent 5 Virginia Grayson Highlands State Park



Mouth of Wilson 4.853 88.2 percent 6 Hawaii Waimea Canyon State Park



Waimea 4.844 86.6 percent 7 California Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park



Crescent City 4.839 86.2 percent 8 Arkansas Moro Bay State Park



Jersey 4.838 87.7 percent 9 (tie) Oregon Samuel H. Boardman State Scenic Corridor



Brookings 4.833 84.1 percent 9 (tie) Michigan Ludington State Park



Ludington 4.833 86.2 percent 10 West Virginia Beartown State Park



Marlinton 4.832 85.7 percent

