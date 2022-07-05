10 of the Best Practical Wedding Gifts You Can Get for Under $50
There’s no need to shell out a small fortune—or stick to the registry—when it comes to shopping for your favorite couple(s). Instead, consider grabbing practical items that they'll get plenty of use out of over time, like a set of towels, a Dutch oven, or even a custom cutting board. Everyday products like these can really help the happy duo settle into married life with greater ease, and best of all, none of these best wedding gift ideas under $50 will break the bank.
1. Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven; $44
Le Creuset's famous Dutch oven is a kitchen essential that could become an heirloom item for the happy duo, but it's also expensive. This dupe from Amazon Basics, on the other hand, clocks in at just under $45 and is made from cast iron (same as Le Creuset), allowing for even heat distribution. More than 32,000 shoppers on Amazon have tried it, helping it earn a near-perfect 4.8-star rating. Choose from 12 color options and three sizes.
Buy it: Amazon
2. LINENSPA All-Season Hypoallergenic Down Alternative Microfiber Comforter; From $25
With 81,000-plus perfect five-star reviews, this plush comforter makes for a delightfully cozy wedding gift. It’s also made with hypoallergenic microfiber, making it a solid choice for allergy sufferers. The reversible design and built-in loops—the latter of which keep the duvet in place—are both bonuses. Best of all, it’s machine-washable for fuss-free cleaning, and you have six colors and eight sizes to choose from.
Buy it: Amazon
3. Adventure Challenge Scrapbook; From $20
For a wedding present that’s as fun as it is sentimental, look no further than the Adventure Challenge Scrapbook. Couples can select a category, scratch off the challenge/prompt, and complete it, all while having fun and making lifelong memories together.
Buy it: Uncommon Goods
4. Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker's Half Sheet, Pack of 2; $25
Aspiring bakers and home chefs will appreciate a set (or two!) of these top-rated Nordic Ware aluminum sheets, which have an impressive 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon. Don't let the pretty sheen fool you though—they're real workhorses in the kitchen, and can be used for both sweet and savory staples (anything from cookies to meatloaf is fair game, really). Plus, many reviewers claim that the aluminum construction ensures everything is baked and browned to perfection. Bon appetit!
Buy it: Amazon
5. Cuisinart Advantage Multicolored Knives with Blade Guards, Set of 12; $28
High-end kitchen knives are great and all, but you can put a fun twist on these everyday essentials (and still stay within your budget) with these colorful Cuisinart knives. They're as functional as they are cute to look at: The blades are made from stainless steel and are designed to last for years, while the ceramic coating allows for near-effortless nonstick slicing. With an overall rating of 4.8 stars from more than 3500 Amazon shoppers, these are sure to make even the pickiest couple smile.
Buy it: Amazon
6. NakedWoodWorks Personalized Cutting Board; $30
This personalized cutting board can be made from high-quality walnut or maple wood and has an impressive 4.7-star rating on Amazon. You can choose from three sizes (small, standard, and extra-large), and it can be completely customized with the pair's first and last names, as well as their wedding date. The best part? It only looks expensive.
Buy it: Amazon
7. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Pack of 2; $43
These uber-comfy pillows are a fan-favorite across Amazon, having amassed nearly 150,000 customer reviews and counting. They look and feel as if they belong in a five-star hotel (hence the name), and are constructed using an OEKO-TEX-certified, down alternative material and gel fiber, which keeps them cool and breathable (especially ideal for hot sleepers). Unlike many other pillows that get icky and yellow over time, these are fade- and stain-resistant, but the couple can safely toss them in the wash whenever they want to give them a bit of a refresh.
Buy it: Amazon
8. Rubbermaid 14-Piece Brilliance Food Storage Containers with Lids; $35
If meal prep is a big pain point for the couple you're shopping for, consider surprising them with this 14-piece Rubbermaid food storage set. While not the most glamorous wedding gift, these air-tight containers—which have garnered more than 53,000 reviews on Amazon—will always get plenty of use. Made from BPA-free, leak-proof plastic, each one has built-in vents for splatter-resistant (re)heating. They’re also stackable, which makes them a smart choice for couples who are tight on kitchen storage space.
Buy it: Amazon
9. Kate Spade Daisy Place Love You More Mug Set; $40
These adorable Kate Spade mugs are just as romantic as they are useful, because they’re dishwasher-safe and excellent for everyday use. They’re made out of durable porcelain and come beautifully packaged in a Kate Spade branded box.
Buy it: Kate Spade
10. Utopia Towels, Set of 4; $36
Most experts claim that bath towels should be replaced every two years or so (though that "rule" isn't necessarily set in stone). Even if your favorite dynamic duo doesn't put these 4.4-star-rated towels to use for a couple years, having an extra four-pack around could be extremely helpful, and this stack from Utopia Towels is sure to please. The cotton construction offers supreme softness, and many of the more than 10,000 reviewers who have tried them say the terry material makes them highly absorbent. These towels are also durable enough for daily use thanks to their double-stitched hems, which helps prevent them from ripping, tearing, or breaking down. Choose from 12 colors.
Buy it: Amazon