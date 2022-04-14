For Sale: Betty White’s Personal Collection of Scripts, Awards, Costumes, and Other Memorabilia
Over roughly 80 years in the entertainment business, Betty White became one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars—not to mention a trailblazer for women producers and staunch advocate for animals of all kinds.
Soon, you’ll have the chance to purchase a small memento (or more) of her legacy for yourself. From Friday, September 23 to Sunday, September 25, 2022, Julien’s Auctions is hosting an expansive auction for dozens of personal items from various phases of White’s life and career.
Rose Nylund fans will be especially excited about the selection of memorabilia from The Golden Girls era. The director chair—complete with the name “Betty” across the back—that she sat in on set is expected to fetch somewhere between $1000 and $2000, as is the pilot script autographed by White herself. A number of other production scripts, on which she sometimes wrote notes, are valued at $500 to $700.
If you’re an even bigger fan of White’s work on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Hot in Cleveland, and/or The Betty White Show, there are plenty of items from those programs, too, from scripts and taping tickets to photographs and even commemorative plaques given out after filming wrapped.
The auction also features many of White’s personal belongings—like the gold-leaf, diamond-encrusted wedding band she wore after tying the knot with Allen Ludden; and a vintage Van Cleef & Arpels gold floral brooch inlaid with diamonds and sapphires, which is estimated to sell for somewhere between $14,000 and $16,000. Gowns that White wore to awards shows and other events are up for grabs, too.
So is the actual front door from her house in Brentwood, California. And if that seems like a bit of a tough sell, you should know that its brass door knocker is shaped like a cat. Other furniture and decorative pieces from that house—and from her oceanfront abode in Carmel, California, which is currently on the market—will be auctioned off as well.
You can find out more about the auction (including how to cast your bids online) here.