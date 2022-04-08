Betty White’s Longtime Oceanfront Home in California Could Be Yours for About $8 Million
In a 2017 video, Betty White gave viewers a brief but very entertaining tour of her beachfront home in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. Highlights included an at-home aquarium and a fridge full of nothing but energy drinks, gluten-free mac-and-cheese, and stacks of hotdogs (for her dog, or so she claimed).
Though the beloved Golden Girls star relocated to Brentwood, Los Angeles, not long before she passed away in December 2021, the Carmel beach house was in many ways her real home. According to the New York Post, White purchased the plot with her husband Allen Ludden in 1978, built the house from the ground up, and continued living there for decades after Ludden’s death in 1981.
Now, it could be your turn to post up in White’s 3621-square-foot former abode. As TopTenRealEstateDeals.com reports, it’s currently on the market for a cool $7.95 million. The place boasts three stories, four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean. And if you choose to fill a spare room with stuffed animals, the woman who brought Rose Nylund to life would definitely approve. That’s exactly what she did: Her collection featured especially quirky creatures, from anteaters to armadillos.
The sunny estate is just a stone’s throw not only from Ribera Beach and Monastery Beach, but also from Point Lobos State Natural Reserve (though no dogs are allowed there, which White, a lifelong dog lover, couldn’t have been too happy about). The oceanfront side of the house is practically all windows, so you can always enjoy the scenery from a comfy spot on the couch.
But you don’t have to move into Betty White’s own house in order to embrace her outlook on life—the endlessly quotable entertainer’s witty one-liners are all the advice you need.