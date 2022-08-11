Improve Your Home’s Air Quality—and Save Up to Nearly 60 Percent—With These Top-Rated Bissell Air Purifiers
Whether you’re prone to allergies or just concerned about your overall health and wellness, air purifiers can be an essential item to have at home. The best models typically include a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter, which functions like a true workhorse, plucking out everything from pet dander to unwanted airborne pollutants like dust and smoke from what you’re breathing in, so you can finally let out a sigh of relief.
Not all air purifiers are created equal, but some—like those offered by Bissell, a leading brand in the home-appliance space—come highly recommended by shoppers online and can do a great job of filtering out all those troublesome, potentially harmful particles, so the air blowing out into your house is cleaner than what came in. Now for a limited time on Amazon, you can get a couple of the company's most popular units on sale for up to nearly 60 percent off.
The best deal you can grab right now is on the 4.6-star rated Bissell air400 Professional air purifier. Fully equipped with activated carbon and HEPA filters, this model captures 99.97 percent of particles that are 0.3 microns large and can make short work of smaller pollutants like pollen, hair, and pet dander. Originally $360, it’s discounted to $150, meaning you’ll save about $210, or close to 60 percent.
Of the more than 1000 Amazon shoppers who have tried the air400 personally, many rave about how easy it is to use and love that it works for rooms up to 485 square feet (meaning it’s good for bedrooms, living areas, and even basements). “I’m completely impressed with this thing,” wrote one reviewer. “I use it for my normal-sized bedroom and while it’s clearly oversized for the room, it’s worth it ... just nice steady air filtration on low most of the time.” One user with cats referred to it as a “gamechanger,“ and wrote: “Purchased this air purifier simply because of the odors that come out of litter boxes can be very overpowering. We placed this unit near the litter box room and now we don’t smell any odors unless you walk into the room where the boxes are kept.”
The air400 isn’t the only Bissell air purifier you can save on right now, however. For $240, you can get the 4.7-star-rated air320, which is about $100 off its usual price of $340. Like the air400, it comes with HEPA and activated carbon filters and captures 99.97 percent of particles that are 0.3 microns and smaller, but with this unit, you can clean the air in rooms as large as 1582 square feet, so it could be ideal for those with bigger homes. It’s also equipped with a fan that has five built-in speed options, and will provide feedback to you about the overall air quality of your home. “I like that it automatically increases power if it detects extra particles, like literally whenever we fry food in the kitchen it automatically goes from a two to 400 and gets really loud but goes quiet after it clears the air,” noted one of the more than 3400 Amazon users who have tested it.
If you’ve been on the fence about investing in an air purifier, these Bissell deals on the air400 and air320 are absolutely worth checking out. Grab one now while you can still save big, and while you wait for your order to arrive, consider picking up a few of these common houseplants that can improve your home’s air quality too.