What Would 'Breaking Bad' Look Like If It Were a Pixar Movie? See for Yourself
It’s been nearly 10 years since Breaking Bad bowed out with an explosive series finale in 2013, but fan appreciation for the series about high school chemist-turned-meth king Walter White (Bryan Cranston) remains strong.
One admirer in particular has imagined what the show would look like if it had been hatched at Pixar, the animation studio that brought us Toy Story (1995), Up (2009), and more. The result is both clever and disturbing.
The clip (above) is courtesy of the YouTube channel Not Default Cartoons and editor Andrew Chaushesku. He gave the same Pixar treatment to The Office, too.
Fan homages may be the only way to find yourself back in the Albuquerque drug scene. Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan has said he’s likely done with the universe and is currently shopping a new series to broadcasters that has drawn comparison to The Twilight Zone.
[h/t Nerdist]
