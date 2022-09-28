Taco Bell Is Letting Fans Decide Which Discontinued Item to Bring Back Next
Before the end of the year, Taco Bell is expected to resurrect one of two discontinued menu items.
It could be the Double Decker Taco: a beef- and cheese-filled hard taco nestled in a soft flour tortilla, with beans gluing the two layers together. The dish first hit the menu in 1995, but didn’t become a permanent fixture until 2006. It disappeared in 2019 as part of a cull that also included the Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos and several other popular offerings.
Or it could be the enchilada-burrito hybrid known as the Enchirito: beef, beans, and onions swaddled in a soft flour tortilla and coated in a generous layer of shredded cheese and red sauce. It got added to Taco Bell’s lineup way back in 1970—just eight years after the company was founded—and was removed in 2013.
According to a Taco Bell press release, the Enchirito and the Double Decker Taco are “two of the most requested menu items.” And soon we’ll find out which one people miss more. As UPROXX reports, the fast food franchise will bring back the item that scores the most votes in the Taco Bell app between now and October 6. In addition to downloading the app, you’ll also have to sign up for a free Taco Bell Rewards account to participate. The winner will be announced the day after voting closes (and you’re allowed to vote once per day).
Taco Bell’s willingness to consider customers’ opinions is the result of a successful fan-led push to reinstate the Mexican Pizza, which recently earned a permanent spot on the menu.
“On the heels of the love and passion we saw for Mexican Pizza, we wanted to continue elevating the voices of our most loyal fans by giving them exclusive access to a uniquely digital experience that fosters brand love,” Taco Bell chief brand officer Sean Tresvant said in the press release.
[h/t UPROXX]