Quiz: Can You Guess the Animal Based on an Early Description?

<section data-block="MultipleChoice"><h3>The face of this animal “resembles that of a baboon,” its movements are “very sluggish, like the tortoise,” and its tail is “coiled up, like a strap of leather,” explained Aristotle.</h3><ul><li>Chameleon</li><li>Sloth</li><li>Opossum</li><li>Macaque</li></ul></section><section data-block="MultipleChoice"><h3>According to Aristotle, this animal “has the tail of a pig, the neigh of a horse,” and a hide “so thick that spears are made out of it.”</h3><ul><li>Hippopotamus</li><li>Zebra</li><li>Giraffe</li><li>Elephant</li></ul></section><section data-block="MultipleChoice"><h3>In his 1730 book A Description of 300 Animals, Thomas Boreman explained that this animal’s “Feet and Legs are like a Man’s, its Colour like a Bear’s: and is thought to be engender’d of a Bear and a Dog.”</h3><ul><li>Hyena</li><li>Gorilla</li><li>Newfoundland dog</li><li>Sloth</li></ul></section><section data-block="MultipleChoice"><h3>In 1555, Gonzalo Ferdinandez De Oviedo wrote that these animals “have very round faces much like unto Owles” and “claws like unto Birds,” and “their chiefe desire is to cleave and stick fast unto trees.”</h3><ul><li>Sloths</li><li>Koalas</li><li>Tarsiers</li><li>Squirrels</li></ul></section><section data-block="MultipleChoice"><h3>In 1667, British merchant traveler Peter Mundy described this animal as “bodied like a Ducke but much bigger” with a head and bill “like a Gull” and “Wyngs which hang downe like sleeves.”</h3><ul><li>Penguin</li><li>Goose</li><li>Pelican</li><li>Puffin</li></ul></section><section data-block="MultipleChoice"><h3>“The Body was of a duskish Colour, all one Lump with the Head, without scales; it was endowned with large Eyes, and had long shreds like Gorgon’s Hair, hung in the manner of Snakes,” John Fryer wrote about this animal in the 17th century.</h3><ul><li>Cuttlefish</li><li>Squid</li><li>Jellyfish</li><li>Sea anemone</li></ul></section><section data-block="MultipleChoice"><h3>Merriweather Lewis called this animal a “barking squirrel,” likening its barks to those of “little toy dogs.”</h3><ul><li>Prairie dog</li><li>Chinchilla</li><li>Gopher</li><li>Meerkat</li></ul></section><section data-block="MultipleChoice"><h3> In 1730, Thomas Boreman described this animal as “in shape somewhat like a Wild Boar,” with “two Girdles upon his Body, like the Wings of a Dragon” and skin “cover’d over with Scales like the Shell of a Tortoise.”</h3><ul><li>Rhinoceros</li><li>Komodo dragon</li><li>Crocodile</li><li>Elephant</li></ul></section><section data-block="MultipleChoice"><h3>“They have a large Mouth, which they open very wide, and Teeth of great length, and exceeding sharp … so that whatever they get between them, they bite clear through,” Christopher Fryke wrote of these animals in 1700.</h3><ul><li>Sharks</li><li>Alligators</li><li>Lampreys</li><li>Hippopotamuses</li></ul></section><section data-block="MultipleChoice"><h3>Pliny the Elder thought this animal was “the swiftest of all the animals,” with “a moan like that of a human being.”</h3><ul><li>Dolphin</li><li>Hyena</li><li>Bobcat</li><li>Mynah bird</li></ul></section><section data-block="MultipleChoice"><h3>This animal has “eyelashes on both eyelids” and has a “remarkable … stupidity in thinking that it is concealed when it has hidden its neck among bushes,” according to Pliny the Elder.</h3><ul><li>Ostrich</li><li>Giraffe</li><li>Horse</li><li>Kangaroo</li></ul></section><section data-block="MultipleChoice"><h3>Herodotus described a version of this animal that was “bigger than a fox” and would “throw up the sand in heaps … as they burrow underground.”</h3><ul><li>Ant</li><li>Mole</li><li>Mouse</li><li>Crab</li></ul></section>