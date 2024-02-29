No Baking Is Required to Make This 5-Ingredient Peppermint Fudge
There are only five ingredients in this peppermint fudge recipe, and you may have most of them in your pantry at home. With no baking necessary, the instructions are just as simple as the ingredients list.
Fudge is a common sight in candy store display cases, but it’s less common in home kitchens. It’s time for that to change; fudge can be even easier to prepare than cake or brownies, and it delivers just as much rich, chocolatey goodness. The recipe below is the perfect introduction to the confection. It comes together with just five ingredients and five steps, none of which require you to turn on your oven.
This peppermint fudge from the Institute of Culinary Education is a perfect no-bake dessert for any time of the year. The first three ingredients—unsalted butter, evaporated milk, and granulated sugar—may already be waiting in your kitchen. The mint-flavored chocolate and marshmallow creme or fluff are what give the fudge its decadent taste and chewy consistency.
To prepare the peppermint fudge, start by adding the mint-flavored chocolate and the marshmallow creme to a large bowl. In a separate pot, heat the butter, evaporated milk, and sugar on the stovetop, using a candy thermometer to monitor the temperature. Once it reaches 240°F, pour the liquid into the bowl with the chocolate and marshmallow creme and stir until well combined. Transfer the chocolate mixture to a quarter sheet tray that’s been greased and lined with parchment paper and allow it to set at room temperature. After sitting out overnight, it will be ready to cut and serve. The crushed peppermint candy topping is optional.
With campuses in Los Angeles and New York City, the Institute of Culinary Education is one of the largest schools of its kind. To browse courses in hospitality and hotel management and the culinary and pastry arts, you can view ICE’s current curricula on their website.
Peppermint Fudge
Makes 24 pieces
7 oz. unsalted butter
5 oz. evaporated milk
18 oz. granulated sugar
1 1/2 pounds mint-flavored chocolate
13 oz. marshmallow creme
- Place mint-flavored chocolate and marshmallow creme in a bowl.
- Combine butter, evaporated milk, and sugar in a small pot and cook to 240°F.
- Pour the hot mixture over the chocolate and marshmallow creme and stir until well-mixed. Pour into a sprayed and lined quarter sheet tray.
- Allow the fudge to set overnight at room temperature.
- Cut into squares, and store in a container at room temperature.