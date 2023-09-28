Can You Spot the Egg Hiding in This Baked Goods Brainteaser?
There's a single egg hidden among this chaotic baking scene. Take a close look at the brainteaser below and see how long it takes you to spot it.
Kitchens rarely look as organized during baking sprees as they do on cooking shows. If you have ever found yourself elbow-deep in flour with several baking projects going at once, you know how difficult it can be to pick a single ingredient out of the chaos. The brainteaser below captures this common home baking experience. Hidden among baking equipment and confections is a single unbroken egg. See if you can spot it before checking the solution on the next page.
Replay Poker designed this hidden image puzzle to celebrate the return of The Great British Bake Off to Netflix on Friday, September 29. The illustration is populated with pastries that would challenge even the most accomplished home baker. Pies, cupcakes, Swiss rolls, and macarons are accounted for, as well as the whisks, piping bags, and rolling pins used to make them. With so many colorful desserts crowding the scene, it will take a keen eye to spot the tiny, plain egg tucked among them.
Give yourself at least a minute to scour every inch of the image. If you are still stumped after that, scroll to the next page and the egg’s hidden location will be revealed.
The Great British Bake Off (or The Great British Baking Show as it’s known in the States) has been television’s gentlest cooking competition since 2010. This month’s premiere kicks off the show’s 14th season. Before tuning in, you can learn about the behind-the-scenes secrets that go into making the program here.