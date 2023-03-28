Can You Spot the Engagement Ring Hidden Among the Watches?
When it comes to popping the question, timing is everything. That applies both to where the couple is in their relationship and what they’re doing in the moment. (Many people who plan elaborate public proposals learn this the hard way.) Regardless of your relationship status, the hidden image puzzle below is a good test of patience.
This brainteaser comes from the UK-based jewelry retailer F. Hinds. It shows a collection of watches, but one of the items doesn’t belong. A diamond engagement ring has been placed somewhere in the scene. The ring is well-hidden, so you may need to take your time searching for it. If you feel like challenging yourself, F. Hinds says the time to beat to find it is 13 seconds.
You can zoom in on an enlarged version of the image by clicking the link here. If you still can’t identify the accessory after scouring the image, you can find the solution to the brainteaser on the next page of this article. Here are more puzzles to challenge your mind.