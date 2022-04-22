10 Essential Tools That Will Help Your Garden Thrive
As we head into the warmer months, you might feel inspired to plant your own garden. Whether you want to have a bounty of tomatoes or a beautiful flower bed, there are certain things you’ll need to nurture all that lush greenery as it starts to grow. Below, we’ve compiled the 10 of the most essential gardening tools you’ll need to get yours ready for the season.
1. Survival Garden Heirloom Seeds, Variety Pack of 32; $40
There’s no garden without seeds—and if you’re interested in planting lots of vegetables, this variety pack is worth grabbing. It comes with 32 packets, including seeds for corn, lettuce, and spinach. There are even sunflower and watermelon seeds so you can enjoy a wonderful summer harvest. The packets come with step-by-step instructions and a guide for saving seeds.
2. Bamboo Plant Labels, Pack of 60; $14
To help you keep track of which seeds you’ve planted, you’ll need some labels. This pack of 60 T-shaped bamboo markers will do the trick: Each one offers a nice, wide space to write everything down. Once you have, you can stick them in the dirt for a no muss, no fuss experience. In addition, you'll get a double-ended pen with ink that won't wash off in the rain.
3. The Vegetable Gardener's Bible (2nd Edition); $20
Whether you’re a novice or an expert, having a guidebook can help you get a leg up on gardening. Edward C. Smith’s The Vegetable Gardener's Bible (2nd Edition) includes 352 pages worth of tips and tricks to help you create a high-yield crop. Discover how to transplant seedlings and extend your growing season, plus the nutrients certain plants need to prosper and more.
4. Scuddles Garden Tools, Set of 8; $27
Now that you have your seeds, it’s time to plant and cultivate your crops. For this, you’ll need the right tools to deal with soil. This set comes with eight items, including gloves, a spray bottle, a rake, a trowel, a transplanter, a cultivator, and a weeding tool. It also comes with a washable garden bag, which has interior and exterior pockets, plus elastic holders for you to keep all your stuff in order.
5. Claw Gardening Gloves; $8
If you've already got most of the essentials in the last set (or you just feel like splurging), consider these claw gloves. You'll get to enjoy a more hands-on experience as you wear them, considering the claws on them are designed to help you dig into the dirt directly. They're also waterproof and available in three colors (you can get combo packs that mix those shades up as well).
6. Garden Kneeler and Stool; $47
Want to give your knees and back some additional support this season as you tend to all your fresh herbs and veggies? This foldable garden kneeler and stool is a must-have. It has a steel frame that can hold up to 300 pounds and comes with an ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) foam pad for added comfort as you sit or kneel. Simply flip the stool upside down when you want to kneel. It even has a side tool pocket for easy access to things you might need.
7. Flexi Hose; $40
Once you’ve planted everything, you’ll need to water your greenery on the regular for it all to truly take bloom. The Flexi Hose is one of the best options available, as it won’t kink, leak, or roll up on you. The best part is that it's expandable, so when the hose is filled with water, it can comfortably spread up to three times its standard size. Once the hose is empty, it will shrink back down.
8. Single-Outlet Hose Watering Timer; $36
Maybe you plan on traveling this summer, or you just want to sleep in instead of waking up early every day to water your plants. Either way, a watering timer is a convenient gadget to have around. Connect this device to a spigot and hose and use the buttons and dial to set it. You can schedule watering sessions and set the duration for them; adjust the frequency with which it goes off; and even enable rain delays, which means this gadget will skip a planned watering if a storm is coming.
9. Pruning Shears; $13
Once there's produce ready to be harvested, you’ll need a pair of pruning shears to get the job done. These gardening scissors are rust-resistant and have a nonslip handle that's easy to grip. The steel blades feature a nonstick coating, so they won’t get stuck together if they cut through gummy tree branches with sap or other debris.
10. Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller; $29
As you work in a garden, mosquitoes can have a field day. If you don’t want to keep reapplying bug spray, consider this Thermacell mosquito repeller instead. This devices comes with a fuel cartridge and three repellent mats, giving you 12 mosquito-free hours outside. It uses the fuel to heat the mat, creating a 15-foot zone where those pesky bugs are less likely to come near you. Set this next to you while you’re tending to your plants and those irksome insects will seem like a distant memory.
