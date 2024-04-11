11 Facts That Could Save Your Life
Doritos could come in handy in a survival situation.
You know that Doritos are a delicious snack, and you might even know that their name is Spanish for “little golden things.” But did you also know that in some situations, these cheesy chips could help save your life?
Say you’re hiking in the backcountry and get lost. There’s zero cellphone service, it’s starting to get dark, and the temperature is rapidly dropping. Luckily, you had the foresight to pack of Doritos before you headed out. The chips aren’t just a great snack—they also make a great fire starter.
Doritos consist of corn fried in vegetable oil, which is a perfect recipe for flames (even if you didn’t opt for the Flamin’ Hot version). Simply stack the chips beneath your kindling and ignite them. The snack catches fire easily and burns long and hot, making it the perfect base for your fire. The trick also works with corn-based chips like Fritos, Cheetos, and Tostitos—all you need is the willpower to not eat them.
Knowing that Doritos have killer kindling capability isn’t the only strange fact that becomes very useful in a survival situation. In this episode of The List Show, Mental Floss editor-in-chief Erin McCarthy is covering all kinds of facts that could save your life, from practical tips (like the scent that will alert you to an impending electrical fire) to decidedly stranger ones (how to get out of a kangaroo attack). Of course, we’re not doctors or survivalists, so please: Stay safe out there.
