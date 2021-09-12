New ”Golden Lettuce” Was Engineered to Boost Nutrition

Thanks to scientists in Spain, a more nutrient-dense—and visually striking—lettuce may soon be used as a tool against vitamin deficiencies. New Atlas reports that the Research Institute for Plant Molecular and Cellular Biology (IBMCP) genetically engineered a new type of “golden lettuce” with 30 times more nutrients than the common leafy greens. The results were published in The Plant Journal.

The secret to the vegetable’s healthy profile and golden hue is beta carotene. The pigment gives red, orange, and yellow vegetables—such as carrots—their distinct shades. Humans can convert it into vitamin A, which promotes cell growth, immune function, fetal development, and vision.

Altering the plant’s structure wasn’t easy. To make it produce more beta carotene, scientists had to alter the cytosol (the fluid in leaf cells) without interrupting photosynthesis, which uses chlorophyll (green pigmentation) to create energy. They also modified the lettuce’s leaf cells to store extra beta carotene without damaging the plant.

The team at the Spanish institute didn’t set out to engineer a new strain of designer lettuce; their goal was to tackle malnutrition. Although vitamin A deficiency is rare in countries like the U.S., it’s common in developing nations, especially those in Africa and Southeast Asia. Without the key nutrient, skin, heart, lung, and immune system complications become common.

Vitamin A deficiency can also result in vision impairments and blindness. Children are especially susceptible to these symptoms. In fact, the problem is the leading cause of blindness in young people worldwide. About 250,000 to 500,000 children lose their eyesight to vitamin A deficiencies each year, with half of them dying within a year of losing their sight.

The researchers hope their study will be the first step in reducing the impact of vitamin A deficiencies worldwide.

