GymBird Is Hiring a “Chief Step Officer” to Walk 10,000 Steps for $10,000
Between sedentary desk jobs and endless TV streaming options, it can be tough to find both the time and motivation to fit in 10,000 steps a day. But what if someone gave you a dollar for every step?
That’s what fitness site GymBird is planning to do for one lucky “Chief Step Officer.” If chosen, you’ll have one month to work up to taking 10,000 steps in a single day, after which you’ll net a cool $10,000 ($2000 per month, paid over five months).
The exercise itself is only part of the gig. You also have to document your progress in the form of a few weekly assignments: two-minute videos in which you discuss “how the job is going,” written paragraphs detailing your “activities, challenges, success[es], and overall feelings,” and social media posts that “encourage and empower others to take their first step.” Once the month is over, you and GymBird’s chief content officer will sit down for a 20-minute virtual chat about how your experience went, and GymBird will publish a “full report” on its site.
How and where you walk is yours to decide. “You can clock your steps however you like: hiking, using a treadmill, doing laps at the mall, climbing stairs, or exploring your neighborhood—it’s up to you!” the listing reads.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and legally live in the U.S. As for fitness requirements, there are none. You definitely don’t have to be capable of walking 10,000 steps on your very first day in order to be considered for the role—you just need to have the drive to hit that goal by the end of the month. In addition to filling out some personal details and providing your social media handles, the application also asks you to share your current fitness routine (again, it’s fine to not have one) and explain why you want to be Chief Step Officer.
It’s also worth mentioning that taking 10,000 steps per day isn’t some universal scientific requirement for being healthy. But exercising regularly is scientifically proven to improve our physical and mental health in numerous ways, and walking is one great way to do it.
You can submit your application for Chief Step Officer here.