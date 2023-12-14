Watch More Than 15 Minutes of Deleted Scenes From ‘Home Alone’
Including one in which the burglars sing a song called “Harry and Marv Are Comin’ to Town.”
Certain questions you may have while watching Home Alone (1990) are specific to that particular story. Could the burglars really have survived all those injuries? How much would it cost to fix all the damage caused by Kevin’s booby traps? And, speaking of the house, how did the McCallisters afford such a massive one in the first place?
But there’s one question that you could easily ask during other movie, too: What got left on the cutting room floor?
Thanks to the YouTube account Special Features, which uploaded about 16 minutes’ worth of deleted scenes to YouTube, you can see for yourself. Many of the clips are variations of scenes that did make the final cut, which can make for a fun spot-the-difference game of sorts.
In a couple of the deleted scenes, for example, Harry (Joe Pesci) impersonates a police officer to glean information from the McCallisters about what security measures they’ll have in place while they’re out of town. That happens in the movie, too, but the deleted scenes feature some different dialogue. Avid Home Alone re-watchers might be able to pinpoint exactly what it is.
If you always felt like Kevin’s siblings didn’t seem to be too upset about their little brother having to fend for himself (except for one exchange between Megan and Buzz in which Megan does express concern), the video below might change your impression of them for the better. One scene cuts away from Kevin in bed at home to his family in bed in Paris: Megan, Linnie, Jeff, and Mr. McCallister are all lying awake, the implication being that worries about Kevin are keeping them up. (Buzz, ever the phlegm wad, is snoring soundly.)
You also get to spend a few extra minutes with Harry and Marv (Daniel Stern) as they cruise around in their van drinking coffee, singing a burglars’ rendition of “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town,” and lamenting about how Christmas, in Harry’s words, has become “just another sign of the ongoing moral decay of contemporary society.”
See all the deleted scenes below: