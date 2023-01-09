Here’s How to Get Free Burger King Fries Every Week
Last year, Burger King came up with a clever way to entice us all to sign up for its Royal Perks program: the promise of free French (well, not exactly French) fries. Although the perk was originally slated to end when 2022 did, we have some good news—the fast food gods have decided to continue it through June 30, 2023.
How to Claim Your Free Burger King Fries
Here’s the deal: You can claim a free fry of any size—small, medium, or large—with any purchase once every week from now until the end of June. To reiterate, you will have to buy some other item in order to qualify for the prize; but feel free to choose the least expensive option on the menu, even if it’s just a drink or a cookie.
To actually get the deal, as Food & Wine reports, you have to sign up for Burger King’s free Royal Perks program, which basically just requires filling out your name and email address. Download the app, log in to your account, and you should see the free fries offer on your home page. You have to order through the app to redeem it; and make sure to add the offer to your order before you place it. The offer will reappear every Monday and remain throughout the week (until you redeem it again).
Other Pros to Joining Burger King’s Royal Perks Program
You’ll also rack up Crowns (10 per dollar you spend) during your visits, which you can turn around and use to buy more Burger King. But the biggest selling point of the perks program is the ability to upsize one item—fries, hash browns, a fountain drink, or coffee—every single day. (That said, you can’t combine that capability with other offers.) Learn more about the terms of the perks program here.
[h/t Food & Wine]