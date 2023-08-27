What's the Kennection? #77
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by 'Jeopardy!' champion/co-host Ken Jennings.
By Ken Jennings
1. Adam Driver rose to fame playing the often-shirtless Brooklyn carpenter-actor Adam Sackler on what HBO comedy?
GIRLS
2. A gander is an adult male example of what bird?
GOOSE
3. A pioneering woman daredevil named Tiny Broadwick was the inventor of the ripcord, the device that opens what object?
PARACHUTE
4. Which national park is named for more than 2,000 natural sandstone features there, including the “Delicate” one on the Utah state license plate?
ARCHES
5. The 16th-century “Hunt-Lenox” and “Ostrich Egg” are the only two of what items known to feature the phrase “Here be dragons”?
GLOBES
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION ----->