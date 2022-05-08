What's the Kennection? #9
Welcome to the all-new edition of Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out?
1. What HBO TV show ended in 2017 with Hannah Horvath breastfeeding her baby son Grover?
2. What’s the Babylonian name of the biblical character Hananiah, thrown with Meshach and Abednego into a fiery furnace?
3. Who borrowed a mare named Brown Beauty from the Larkin family of Boston on April 18, 1775?
4. What small metal figurine, an Asian tourist souvenir of the 19th century, was immortalized in an idiom about freezing cold weather?
5. What 2014 Schwarzenegger movie updated Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None to a modern drug cartel raid?
