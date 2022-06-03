10 LGBTQ Organizations to Support
Every year, Pride Month comes and goes with a flurry, allowing LGBTQ community members to celebrate self-expression and honor their identities while still fighting for equal rights. It’s important to create lasting impacts by supporting, empowering, and funding LGBTQ initiatives. Here are 10 organizations to consider donating to this June and beyond.
1. The Trevor Project
Due to stigmas and discrimination, members of the LGBTQ community are at a higher risk of experiencing depression and suicide. The Trevor Project aims to change those statistics by providing crisis intervention, education, counseling, and additional mental health services to young members of the LGBTQ community.
2. The Point Foundation
The Point Foundation supports LGBTQ students by providing college scholarships and other academic opportunities. Over the 2021/2022 school year, more than 400 students received financial support and additional benefits from the organization.
3. The Ali Forney Center
After Ali Forney was forced into homelessness and murdered in 2002, the Ali Forney Center was created to prevent others from experiencing the same fate. The New York-based nonprofit focuses on reducing homelessness in the LGBTQ+ community by providing housing, a drop-in center for those in need, and health services.
4. Out & Equal
Members of the LGBTQ community face higher rates of harassment and discrimination in the workplace. Out & Equal was established to combat that. Based out of California, this nonprofit partners with a variety of high-profile organizations to provide education, training, and networking for LGBTQ workers.
5. Services & Advocacy for GLBT Elders (SAGE)
SAGE was established to serve older members of the LGBTQ community, a demographic that’s often overlooked. The organization advocates for elders by educating policy makers and creating long-term care options. SAGE has been active since 1978, during which time it has established over 29 affiliates and 228 housing units for seniors in New York City.
6. LGBTQ Freedom Fund
The LGBTQ Freedom Fund was established to provide secure and reliable for support for those in legal trouble. Because LGBTQ people are more than three times as likely to be incarcerated than other demographics—and less able to afford bail—funding support and fostering change in the legal world is an extremely important part of combatting discrimination.
7. Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network (GLSEN)
Bullying is an epidemic, and LGBTQ community members are especially at risk of experiencing it. They’re twice as likely to be called names, harassed, or even physically harmed. This can contribute to mental health challenges and physically dangerous situations. GLSEN was created to fight bullying in schools, enabling LGBTQ students to learn without harassment.
8. Trans Women of Color Collective
The Trans Women of Color Collective was originally launched in 2013 by 13 Black transgender women. It's predominantly an awareness organization, aiming to educate people about many of the barriers trans women of color face today. It also works diligently to create economic opportunities for community members.
9. Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD)
GLAAD is a gay and lesbian alliance that was designed to fight defamation by working with news outlets and other forms of media to correct misinformation. Since its original development, this organization has broadened to include BQT community members, extending its outreach and impact.
10. The Transgender Law Center
The Transgender Law Center is currently the largest transgender-led law organization in the U.S. It continuously dedicates itself to changing policy and re-shaping the narrative surrounding trans rights, and was founded on the belief that expression and basic human rights are for everyone.