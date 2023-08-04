Mattel’s New Chief Uno Player Will Earn $17,776 in Four Weeks
If you consider yourself an Uno expert, Mattel wants to hire you to play it. The position pays $4444 a week for four weeks of work in promotion of the new game Uno Quatro.
Mattel is the surprise winner of the summer box office, with Barbie on track to earn $1 billion in ticket sales. Now the toy company plans to share some of their wealth with one lucky short-term employee. As CNN reports, Mattel will pay their new Chief Uno Player $17,776 to play Uno over a four-week period.
The new position was created to promote Uno Quatro, the latest spin on the brand’s classic card game. From Wednesday, September 13 through Saturday, October 7, the Chief Uno Player will be tasked with wandering New York City’s Pier 17 looking for strangers to challenge to a game. Their goal will be making video content to share online, so social media prowess is essential. Work days last four hours, and the Chief Player will be paid $4444 for a four-day workweek. That comes out to a wage of $277 per hour.
The job is a social media position first and foremost, so candidates are required to apply through TikTok. To put yourself in the running, stitch this TikTok video from the official Uno account with your own video introducing yourself and answering four prompts: your best memory playing Uno, your best Reverse Card moment, why you shouldn’t be skipped for the job, and your favorite version of Uno. Applications are currently open now through Thursday, August 10.
Most people know Uno as a humble card game from their childhood, but Mattel has plans to give it the Barbie treatment. Following the success of their recent blockbuster, the toy company announced plans to adapt over a dozen of their properties into films, including Hot Wheels and Polly Pocket as well as Uno.