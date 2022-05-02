Treat Your Mom To Personalized Gifts and Save 15 Percent With Minted’s Mother’s Day Sale
Mother’s Day is almost here, and if you’re still looking for the perfect gift or card to give on the big day (which is this Sunday, May 8), we’ve got a solution. Minted has a wide variety of options for you to choose from that’ll arrive just in time. And the best part is that they’re now on sale thanks to a promo code that’s expiring soon.
From now until Tuesday, May 3 at 3 p.m. Pacific Time (PT), you can use the code MOMDAY22 to get an additional 15 percent off select Mother’s Day gifts and greeting cards. You’ll also be eligible for upgraded rush shipping for free, so your items will arrive by Friday, May 6. This sale isn't sitewide, so it’s important to read the fine print first so you can take full advantage of this offer.
Though some items aren’t included in this deal, there are still hundreds of gifts available to choose from. For the foodie mom, this $44 personalized apron could be a sweet option, especially combined with this matching potholder and mitt set ($32). These items were designed by the Spain-based Bulgarian artist Iveta Angelova, who also creates prints for bags, pouches, and cards.
Love family game nights? Make your mom feel extra loved this holiday with a puzzle ($42) you can all do together. Designed by Filipino artist Kristel Torralba, this keepsake is fully customizable, so you can add a background picture of yourself with your mom and change some of the messaging and color themes within Kristel’s template.
Minted also has a plethora of greeting cards so you can honor all the women in your life, from your mother-in-law to your grandmother, and more. For those who love their fur babies, a sweet “World’s Best Dog Mom” trophy card could brighten their day.
Head over to Minted today and check out the retailer's Mother’s Day shop to find the perfect gift and card while saving some money along the way.