25 of the Most Confusing Acronyms and Initialisms
The business world loves its abbreviations ... but it’s not the only one.
Acronyms and initialisms are a great way to save time on writing or saying unwieldy phrases, from graphics interchange format (GIF) to deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA). Many of us know how it feels to not recognize an abbreviation and ask the internet to fill in the blanks.
Letter Solver recently conducted a study to find out which ones people Google the most. First, researchers compiled a list of nearly 170 popular acronyms and initialisms across five different categories: dating, gaming, business, technology, and U.S. state abbreviations. They then ranked them based on the average monthly search volume for that term plus the word meaning (or, for U.S. states, the question “What state is [abbreviation]”).
It’s not a foolproof survey. For one thing, it’s impossible to prove that every person who searches “KPI meaning,” for example, is trying to find out what the letters KPI stand for. Some people might already know they’re short for key performance indicator, and they’re looking for an actual definition of that concept.
Moreover, some abbreviations are short for more than one phrase and/or are used in more than one context. ASL can refer to American Sign Language or age/sex/location—a quick way to solicit those details from someone in chat rooms and other virtual spaces. Letter Solver classified ASL in the dating category, but it’s likely that at least some of its 87,000 average monthly searches involve American Sign Language.
MVP is a similar story: It can stand for most valuable player, so Letter Solver listed it under gaming. That said, not only is MVP (in the most valuable player sense) used widely outside the world of video games, but it can also be short for minimum viable product—a bare-bones yet functional prototype of a product that clients can test in order to inform further development. So it’s possible that some search volume that belongs in the business or tech category is padding MVP’s performance in the gaming section of this study.
You can definitely argue that these ambiguities support that MVP, ASL, and other multifaceted abbreviations belong on a list of the most confusing ones—but this particular ranking wasn’t based on the number of phrases a single abbreviation stands for, nor the number of contexts in which you can use it.
But it’s still interesting to see what people are Googling even if we don’t know exactly what they’re referring to or how to classify the searches. Plus, plenty of the terms are pretty unambiguous: It’s probably safe to assume that CEO, for instance, almost always stands for chief executive officer.
It’s also worth noting the difference between acronyms and initialisms. An acronym is an abbreviation pronounced as a word—like SCUBA, which is technically short for self-contained underwater breathing apparatus. If you say the individual letters in the abbreviation—like CEO, MVP, and nearly all the other terms in Letter Solver’s survey, it’s an initialism.
See the top five terms in each category below, and find out what other abbreviations made the lists here.
U.S. States
Ranking
Abbreviation
Meaning
Average Monthly Search Volume
1.
ME
Maine
23,000
2.
MA
Massachusetts
15,000
3.
MI
Michigan
14,000
4.
MO
Missouri
12,000
5.
MS
Mississippi
9600
Business
Ranking
Abbreviation
Meaning
Average Monthly Search Volume
1.
KPI
Key performance indicator
63,000
2.
WFH
Work from home
41,000
3.
ROI
Return on investment
31,000
4.
CEO
Chief executive officer
30,000
5.
ETF
Exchange-traded fund
29,000
Tech
Ranking
Abbreviation
Meaning
Average Monthly Search Volume
1.
API
Application programming interface
57,000
2.
CRM
Customer relationship management
52,000
3.
VPN
Virtual private network
49,000
4.
SaaS
Software as a service
37,000
5.
SEO
Search engine optimization
27,000
Dating
Ranking
Abbreviation
Meaning
Average Monthly Search Volume
1.
FWB
Friends with benefits
101,000
2.
ASL
Age, sex, location
87,000
3.
ENM
Ethically non-monogamous
71,000
4.
DTF
Down to “frolic” or another f-word
64,000
5.
PDA
Public display of affection
62,000
Gaming
Ranking
Abbreviation
Meaning
Average Monthly Search Volume
1.
NPC
Non-playable/playing character
108,000
2.
AFK
Away from keyboard
42,000
3.
MVP
Most valuable player
16,000
4.
MMO
Massively multiplayer online (game)
13,000
5.
RPG
Role-playing game
12,000