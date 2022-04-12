Not Everyone Loves Peeps, According to a New Survey
Many classic holiday treats have gained a divisive reputation. Trick-or-treaters aren't always thrilled to find candy corn in their bags on Halloween, and fruitcake has become the punchline of countless Christmas jokes. A famous Easter candy falls into this pattern as well. As ABC Action News reports, Peeps ranks as the last candy people hope to see in their baskets on Easter Sunday.
The revelation about the animal-shaped marshmallow treats comes from a survey conducted by RetailMeNot. Of the survey respondents, only 9 percent cited Peeps as their favorite Easter candy. Reese's Mini Peanut Butter Eggs topped the list, garnering 35 percent of the votes. Cadbury Creme Eggs, chocolate bunnies, and jelly beans also ranked above Peeps.
Peeps may not be the most popular Easter basket stuffer, but the manufacturers at Just Born aren't likely to tweak the formula anytime soon. The fluffy candies have been made with the same ingredients since the 1950s (though it no longer takes 27 hours to make one Peep as it did back then).
If you don't enjoy eating the cute confections, there are other uses for them, such as molding them into elaborate art projects. Check out these amazing Peeps sculptures to get yourself in the Easter spirit.
[h/t ABC Action News]