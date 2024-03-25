In late spring of 1483, England’s boy king and his little brother were taken to the Tower of London ostensibly for their protection. By mid-summer, they had disappeared and their uncle sat on the throne—leading many to assume (as many still do) that he murdered his own nephews to keep them from ever challenging his reign. If you’ve seen one royal uncle with a lust for power, you’ve seen ’em all. But is that even what’s going on here?