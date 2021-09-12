From giant tubeworms to fangtoothed fish, there are tons of terrifying creatures lurking in the deep sea.

There’s the giant isopod (Bathynomus giganteus), which can grow over a foot long and is commonly found 7000 feet below sea level. The depths of the ocean are also home to the bloody-belly comb jelly (Lampocteis cruentiventer)—yes, that really is its name—a 6-inch, KONG-shaped glob with a scarlet stomach. The gulper eel (Saccopharynx lavenbergi), with its roughly meter-long tail and gigantic mouth, slinks through the water as delicately as a rhythmic gymnast’s ribbon.

In this episode of The List Show, host and editor-in-chief of Mental Floss Erin McCarthy dives into a few of the organisms adapted to the dark, cold, pressurized environment of the deep sea.

