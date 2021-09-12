Can You Spot the Key Among the Boxes?

Relocating to a new space can be an exciting change in a person’s life—but the moving process itself is usually daunting. Many things can get lost in the shuffle of loose items and cardboard boxes, as this brainteaser from Click Storage demonstrates.

Somebody misplaced a key in the chaotic scene illustrated below. See if you can spot it among the pile of boxes. Once you think you’ve found the key, click the image to if you’ve gotten it right, and scroll down to see the solution.

Moving is intimidating even under the best circumstances. There are many factors to contemplate as you uproot your life and start fresh; consider these questions before signing a new lease or buying a place. Things like the cost of living, real estate market, and job market of your desired location will be huge factors in whether the move makes sense for you.

To ensure your transition goes smoothly, it’s best to avoid common moving mistakes. These pitfalls include hoarding items you haven’t used in the last year or two and waiting until the last minute to plan. Not doing thorough research on moving companies could also come back to haunt you come moving day.

You can also follow some simple tips to keep moving day and the weeks leading up to it affordable and stress-free. For example, wrapping your dishes and other fragile items in clothes will save you space and prevent you from wasting newspaper and packing peanuts. You can also visit department stores to source your cardboard boxes—that way, you won’t have to spend any money on them.

Hidden image puzzles are a fun way to distract yourself from the stress of moving. If you’re looking for more brainteasers, try finding the hidden hamper among these presents, or the egg in this Great British Baking Show puzzle. You can find the solution for this puzzle below.

The Solution

/ Click Storage

Discover More Brainteasers: