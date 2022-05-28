Yoda's Hand, Obi-Wan Kenobi's Lightsaber, and More Star Wars Props Are Headed to Auction
May 25 marked the 45th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope (1977), and fans across the globe are taking the opportunity to celebrate the sci-fi franchise. If you have hundreds of thousands of dollars to burn, you can express your fandom by bidding on one of the rare pieces of Star Wars memorabilia heading to auction in June.
The Propstore in Los Angeles is selling more than a dozen props and costumes from Star Wars as part of its largest entertainment memorabilia live auction to date. One of the most highly anticipated items in the catalogue is an X-wing model that's been screen-matched with a miniature from A New Hope. It's estimated to draw top bids of $500,000 to $1 million when the auction goes live on June 21.
Fans of the prequels may be more interested in the lightsabers wielded by Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi. The hero lightsaber hilt with metal components from Revenge of the Sith (2005) is expected to fetch $80,000 to $120,000, while the dueling lightsaber hilts with blades from The Phantom Menace (1999) and Attack of the Clones (2002) are estimated to sell for $30,000 to $50,000 each. Other hot-ticket items include a Cantina band member mask from A New Hope, an Imperial guard helmet from Return of the Jedi (1983), and Yoda's puppet hand from The Empire Strikes Back (1980).
Collectors can place bids by phone or online as the live auction takes place in California from June 21-24. You can register to bid and view the catalogue—which also includes memorabilia from Aliens (1986), Back to the Future (1985), Blade Runner (1982), and more—on the Propstore's website.