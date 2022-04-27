Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ Is Currently Casting a Young Kate Middleton—No Acting Experience Necessary
Your chances of marrying a British prince might be nearly nonexistent at the moment, but there’s currently an opportunity for you to portray someone who actually did. As Variety reports, Netflix is on the hunt for an actor to play an 18-year-old Kate Middleton on season 6 of The Crown.
The casting directors are “looking for a strong physical resemblance” to Middleton in the early 2000s when she was a student at Scotland’s University of St. Andrews, where she started dating Prince William. And they don’t care about your résumé at all.
“No previous professional acting experience required,” announced the casting call, which casting associate Kate Bone posted to Twitter. “We are very experienced in providing a great deal of support for the young actors and their families through what they find is a uniquely rewarding creative process.”
Netflix is set to begin filming the new season in “late August” of this year in the UK, and the cut-off date to apply for the role of future duchess is Friday, May 20. The application doesn’t require too much of applicants. In addition to submitting some personal details—name, age, birth date, location, where you learned about the casting call—you have to send in a current selfie and a 30-seconds-or-less video of yourself “talking about something you love doing.” There’s also an open call out for young William and Harry, with similar directions.
Those involved in production are typically tight-lipped about what exactly each season will cover. But a 2020 Town & Country feature—in which The Crown creator Peter Morgan was interviewed—reported that season 6 would be “focused on the administrations of John Major and Tony Blair.” Major was prime minister from 1990 to 1997, and Blair took over until 2007. Since casting directors are looking for a St Andrews-era Kate Middleton, it seems safe to assume that the show will at least tackle the early phase of her relationship with Prince William; possibly even their brief break-up in 2007.
If you happen to be a dead ringer for the duchess, learn more about how to apply for the role here.
[h/t Variety]