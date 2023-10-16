Make This Vegan Apple Oat Crumble With Your Apple-Picking Haul
Made with coconut oil instead of butter, this apple oat crumble recipe from the Institute of Culinary Education is a vegan alternative to pie. It also doesn’t require you to roll out finicky pie dough.
Whether you picked them from an orchard or bought a bushel from a farmers market, fresh apples are easy to come by this time of year. And if you’re in need of a baking recipe that makes the seasonal fruit shine, look no further than this apple oat crumble from the Institute of Culinary Education.
This dessert is a vegan alternative to traditional apple pie. In place of butter, the oat crumble topping uses refined coconut oil. “You would be surprised that it’s very neutral tasting—it won’t taste like a tropical kind of dessert,” ICE chef-instructor Chayanin Pornsriniyom, who teaches classes in plant-based cooking, tells Mental Floss. “So it gives it that rich [taste], but without the heaviness.”
In addition to being light, the crumble also comes together quickly. The filling consists of apple slices from four Granny Smiths combined with salt, sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, and apple juice. To make the crumble, whisk together oats, flour, and cinnamon in a medium bowl, and then mix melted coconut oil, maple syrup, and salt in a separate bowl. Add the wet mixture to the dry mixture, and when the crumble is well combined, spread it over the apples in a 9-inch cake pan. Bake in a 350°F oven for 45 to 55 minutes. Use the extra time you would have otherwise spent rolling out pie dough to whip up a pumpkin spice latte to have with your sweet treat.
ICE offers courses in the culinary arts, pastry and baking arts, and hospitality and hotel management. With campuses on both coasts, it’s one of the largest schools of its kind. If you’re interested in furthering your culinary education, you can view their curricula online.
Vegan Apple Oat Crumble Recipe
Serves 10
Filling
4 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, and cut into 1/8-inch slices
1/4 teaspoon sea salt
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
2 tablespoons sugar
2/3 cup apple juice
Topping
2 cups rolled oats
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
6 tablespoons melted coconut oil
6 tablespoons maple syrup
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
- Pre-heat oven to 350° F. While cutting apples, soak the slices in acidulated water (juice of 1/2 lemon and 4 cups water).
- Make the filling: In a large bowl, whisk together the salt, cornstarch, cinnamon, sugar, and apple juice. Drain apples, and combine with cinnamon-sugar mixture. Transfer to 9-inch square pan.
- Make the topping: In a medium bowl combine oats, flour, and cinnamon and whisk to combine.
- In a separate bowl whisk the oil, syrup, and salt.
- Pour wet topping ingredients into dry and toss until mixture is completely coated.
- Spread topping over apples. Bake 45 to 55 minutes until topping is golden and apples and filling is bubbly.