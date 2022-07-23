Calling All Cheese Fiends: Velveeta Martinis Are Here
Velveeta may have overestimated people’s commitment to not knocking things until they try them. The brand has partnered with BLT Restaurant Group to concoct what’s described in the press release as “a decadent and indulgent summer sip made for pleasure-seekers.”
But really, Velveeta’s Veltini seems like something you’d come across in a fever dream, or the sketchbook of an imaginative young child with a passion for fermented dairy. It does contain all the components of a classic dirty martini: vodka, vermouth, olive brine, and a few green olives speared on a toothpick. There’s also a cheesy twist at nearly every turn. The vodka is infused with Velveeta, the rim of the martini glass is dripping with Velveeta, and each olive is stuffed with a cheese cube à la an apple lodged in the mouth of a suckling pig. They’re accompanied on the toothpick by cheesy Velveeta shells, to boot.
All skepticism aside, BLT Restaurant Group—whose eateries include BLT Steak, Casa Nonna, and more—knows how to deliver on above-par gastronomic experiences. And the Veltini is hardly the first cocktail of its kind: Other cheesy martinis have featured blue cheese and parmesan. In short, don’t knock the Veltini until you try it.
You can do so at participating BLT spots in New York City, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, and Chicago between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. only until supplies run out at these locations. Goldbelly is also offering a DIY Veltini kit for $50; it’s currently sold out, but you’re welcome to join the waiting list.