100 Weird, Miscellaneous Facts
By Bethel Afful
Did you know that Michael J. Fox’s middle name is Andrew? No, he didn’t make a typo while choosing his stage name—he chose the middle initial J. as an homage to character actor Michael J. Pollard.
David Lynch, director of Eraserhead and Mulholland Drive, once kicked a roommate out of their apartment for supposedly being “too weird.”
The world’s largest ball of human hair, incidentally, clocks in at around 100 kilograms. Meanwhile, there are approximately half a billion pounds of hair on human heads across the planet, based on some very speculative math.
On the opposite end of the body: Human feet, on average, contain more than 100,000 sweat glands each.
In the latest episode of The List Show, host and Mental Floss editor-in-chief Erin McCarthy shares 100 weird facts. Learn about solo synchronized swimming, Dildo Days, and Pope Francis’ past gigs. We know you’re curious.
