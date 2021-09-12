Why Do Dogs Stick Their Heads Out of Car Windows—And Is it Safe?

A happy pup sticking its head out of a car window, tongue lolling, is a fairly common sight. Much like humans who love a good road trip in a convertible car with the wind in their hair and sunshine on their faces, dogs seem to enjoy it, too. But what is it about these animals that makes them want to stick their heads out of a moving vehicle’s windows? And is it even safe?

Why Dogs Stick Their Heads Out of Car Windows

Dogs generally love adventures, especially ones that get them outside and let them take in fresh air and explore their surroundings. Sticking his or her head out the window is a sensory bonanza for your pup. “It’s a highly stimulating experience for them—the scents, the feeling of the wind, all of the sights that they can see,” veterinarian Dr. Cathy Meeks told The Dodo in 2016.

Dogs have more than 100 million sensory receptors in their noses (compared to the 6 million humans have). The part of their brain that’s devoted to processing scents is also about 40 times larger than that of a person’s. When dogs exhale through the slits in their nostrils, the air swirls around and introduces a whole host of new, interesting odors. Sticking their heads out of car windows (or any open windows) lets them really soak in all the smells of the outdoors.

The sights are exciting, too. Dogs may see fewer hues than humans—and are often near-sighted—but they can spot moving objects better than stationary ones. The animals have 10–20 times greater motion perception than people. That means the landscape flying by in a car may be blurry to a our eyes, but it’s likely much sharper for a canine passenger.

Between the smells and the sights, a dog putting his or her head out of the window is essentially a party for the senses. But it isn’t a fun time for all pups—some may suffer from car sickness, or may be fearful of the surrounding movements and noises. And it’s also outright dangerous.

The Dangers of Letting Dogs Stick Their Heads Out of Car Windows

Riding in a car may bring joy to many dogs—and their owners, who get to witness the animals’ faces goofily flapping in the wind—but it doesn’t come without risks. Large chunks of flying debris, close-passing vehicles, and branches and poles are all dangerous threats. Smaller objects, like pebbles, dirt, flying insects, or other airborne particles, could also cause trouble; they may end up in a dog’s eyes, leading to injury or infection.

If the driver of the vehicle suddenly stops or swerves when a canine passenger has his or her head poking out a wide-open window, the animal could be thrown out of the car. Dogs can also potentially hurt themselves by accidentally rolling up the window with their paws and squishing their head, chest, or neck. They may even attempt to jump out of the car to chase something—or they could lose their balance and fall while attempting to launch.

To keep all the passengers in your vehicle safe—both human and canine—don’t allow your pets to roam freely in the car or to sit on your lap during drives. A free-moving dog could impede the driver’s view or knock people around. If your pup is restless, moves around a lot, or tries to lunge from the window, you’re probably better off putting them in a crate for the journey or using a pet seat belt or harness.

You can still give your dog a fun sensory experience even while they’re restrained. Simply crack your windows (making sure your furry friend wouldn’t be able to poke their head through if loose) so they can get a good whiff of the outdoors while secured inside the car. This way you’ll all have a pleasant—and safe—drive.

