Why Does My Tap Water Taste So Funny?

There’s nothing like a cool, refreshing glass of water, except when it’s nothing of the sort. Sometimes, you go to the sink, fill a glass, take a swig, and—ew. We mean, like, really, ewwwww.

In certain instances, all that’s going on is that you’re somewhere you aren’t used to being. Tap water actually tastes different in different places due to the mineral composition of the rocks in the ground it has traveled through, which naturally varies from place to place.

But what if you’re exactly where you always have been and go to grab your regular glass of water, and it’s just no good? It could be due to a few things, like seasonal weather changes. In Los Angeles, many residents recently complained of a “musty” smell and dirt-like taste coming from their tap water. The city’s Department of Water and Power claimed it was due to the natural, seasonal presence of algae, and did not pose any public health risk.

Tap water can, however, take on all kinds of flavors, owing to everything from trace minerals in the soil to the water’s pH levels. Here’s how it breaks down:

If Your Tap Water Tastes Like Bleach ...

If the water has a bleach-like, chemical taste, it could be due to chlorine or some kind of chemical disinfectant. In the U.S., roughly 98 percent of all tap water has been treated with chlorine to kill unwanted bacteria and microbes, but it’s not meant to affect the taste.

In larger amounts, water treated with chlorine can have a bleach-like scent or taste. This will occasionally happen in residential areas close to a water treatment plant that covers a large area, as they may treat the water slightly more heavily to compensate for the long distances it needs to travel. In other instances, high demand on the system can lead to a bleach-heavy flavor that would have otherwise faded with time.

If Your Tap Water Tastes Metallic ...

A metallic taste in your H20 is usually a dead giveaway there’s some metal in it. This usually stems from pipes corroding, something that can easily happen if you live in an older house and the pipes are still original to the property. If pipelines made from heavy metals like iron, copper, and lead start to break down, it can cause the metals to leach into the drinking water. It may also occur if you get water from a well.

The more acidic the water gets, the more likely it is to have a slightly sour, metallic flavor. If your neighbors don’t seem to have the same issues with their water, it’s a surefire sign your pipes need to get checked by a plumber.

If Your Tap Water Tastes Like Rotten Eggs ...

One of the foulest ways your tap water can surprise you is by giving off the stench of rotten eggs. This truly unpleasant and pungent problem crops up occasionally in wells, usually due to the presence of hydrogen sulfide gas. That gas typically kicks into production overdrive due to some decay or chemical reaction happening within the soil, or because of sulfates in the groundwater (often linked to industrial waste or farm runoff).

It may even be your water heater’s fault, as older units are a prime hot spot for hydrogen sulfide-producing bacterial activity. Or, it’s possible you may have your home's sceptic system positioned too closely to your well. Either way, if you’re noticing bizarre black stains on your silverware or any literal slime, sulfur bacteria is very likely the culprit and you may want to contact a local plumber.

If Your Tap Water Tastes Like Gasoline ...

Picking up on a gasoline-like taste or flavor in your water? Unlike some of the other funny tastes we’ve mentioned here, this is one you should not ignore, and could be an indication that something might be wrong. If your tap water tastes or smells like gasoline, diesel, paint thinner, or a similar kind of solvent, you should stop drinking it immediately and reach out to your water supplier as soon as possible.

This very unwelcome flavor change can happen after an oil or gas spill if it leaches into any nearby underground water pipes. A leaky oil pump in your car might also be inadvertently to blame. Regardless, it’ll be wise to proceed cautiously until you can get the water tested.

Is Tap Water Still Safe To Drink If It Tastes Funny?

Because tap water can vary so widely in taste, it’s tough to know for sure just how safe it is to drink. Solving these H20 hiccups depends on which of the issues caused everything in the first place.

You may want to check with your local health department or head to your water supplier and ask if there are any new issues that could be impacting your home’s supply. You can also report problems to your water utility company and see if neighbors have had similar experiences.

But if it turns out you just live somewhere where the water doesn’t taste great, there are still things you can try. Beyond reaching out to a plumber, you can always invest in carbon water filters, pH neutralizers, and other types of water treatments that should make the water taste a bit better going down. Or, you could try letting the faucet run for a few minutes, then boiling your water and letting it cool in the fridge. And if all else fails, you could just move to Switzerland, home of—supposedly—the best-tasting tap water in the world.

